You’ve probably seen Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream all over social media — it’s a hit on TikTok, and Sephora touts its “addicting” scent and “visibly tightening, smoothing formula” to help firm up sagging skin.

But here’s the thing: The famous lotion is not the only hit product Sol de Janeiro has to offer. Along with shampoos, conditioners, fragrances and purse-ready packables, the brand has another item in its lineup that’s going viral: Cheirosa ‘62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist.

Get the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist for just $24 at Amazon!

Cheirosa ‘62 is truly the scent that started it all for Sol de Janeiro, and you’ll recognize the yummy fragrance from the OG Bum Bum Cream itself. With scrumptious notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla, it smells good enough to eat — and brings a spritz of summer to your day, no matter the time of year. Inspired by the year 1962, Cheirosa ‘62 invokes “Girl from Ipanema” vibes with its beachy gourmand scent, which includes layers of jasmine, sandalwood and almond along with its delicious top notes. Sol de Janeiro perfumer extraordinaire Jerome Epinette said of Cheirosa ‘62, “To capture the truest essence of cheirosa, I created something completely irresistible. Edible gourmand notes are the stars here. Pistachio, vanilla and salted caramel bring signature warmth with floral touches that convey the Brazilian spirit of confidence and joy.”

We can’t all make a grand getaway this summer, but just a spray of this on your skin or hair will help transport you to the sun drenched beaches of Rio for a short while, at least. No worries about the ingredients either — it’s cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, paraben-free… well, you get the picture. Basically, it’s all goodness, and nothing extra.

Reviewers adore Cheirosa ‘62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, giving it an average of 4.7 stars out of 5 from 4,600+ reviews on the Sol de Janeiro website. Nearly 4,000 reviewers alone gave it a perfect score. Shoppers especially note that they tend to garner tons of compliments while wearing the sunny fragrance: “I use it everyday and I get compliments on it daily!” said one. Another added, “The amount of compliments I get wearing this perfume is amazing.” Other users have made special mention of the delectable scent, calling it “very summery,” “perfect for all seasons,” and “the best spray I have ever smelled.”

To use the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, simply spray wherever you want to add a little extra va-va-voom — your body, hair, clothes, whatever. Basically, as Sol de Janeiro says, “anywhere you want to be cheirosa (delicious).”

