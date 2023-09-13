Don’t know how to narrow down your choices? Check out the following considerations.

The choices can quickly become overwhelming, so we recommend that you consult with your doctor before making a purchase. Doing your own research first is a great way to prepare yourself for that doctor’s visit. Bring your top choices to your physician and have her weigh in — she may offer you key insights based on your personal health history.

When searching for the best probiotic, it’s important to first consider your goals and needs. If you want to improve your overall gut health, a formula that contains a diverse set of probiotic strains (at least eight strains) may be ideal. However, you may lean towards a less-diverse, low-potency formula if you want to gently ease into probiotics without causing too much stress on your gastrointestinal tract.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Probiotics for Women

To narrow down your choices, think about these five factors:

Testing

In an ideal world, all supplements would undergo third-party, independent testing. Independent testing (conducted by a team that has no connections to the brand) helps brands verify their claims and ensure their products are as potent as they say.

Of course, not every product has been independently tested as the process raises costs. It is up to you as a discerning consumer to decide whether independent testing is a must-have for your probiotic.

Refrigeration

Shelf-stable probiotics are often touted as more convenient and easier to use than refrigerated probiotics. However, we believe that refrigeration shouldn’t stop you from buying certain formulas. If anything, a refrigeration requirement is a sign that the seller has formulated a highly potent product with live cultures.

Still, refrigeration is a deal-breaker for many consumers. If you fall into this category, be sure to check the label on any probiotic you buy. Note that some say they are shelf stable on the front of the package, but still recommend refrigeration in the fine print.

Ingredients

When picking a probiotic, ingredients are arguably the most important factor. The amount and diversity of a product’s probiotic strains can make a huge difference in your overall experience and how your body tolerates the formula. For example, a product with 50 billion CFU may cause too much discomfort, while a product with only 5 billion CFU may not create enough positive change in your gut microbiome.

The ingredients that form the capsule, gummy, powder, or liquid are important to consider as well. If you are vegan, avoid products that contain lactose or other substances sourced from animals.

Form

Most probiotics are in capsule form, but some come as powders, liquids and gummies. Capsules tend to have the most potency because they survive the harsh conditions of the GI tract long enough to release inside the intestines. However, powders and liquids are excellent alternatives if you struggle to swallow pills.

We chose not to recommend probiotic gummies in this product guide, as they are less likely to survive stomach acid. As a result, they may not be as effective as capsules, powders, or liquids. Gummies are often high in sugar as well, making them a less healthy option.

Cost

Probiotics can get expensive, especially if you plan to take them on a daily basis. So, it’s important to think about your budget. How much do you want to spend per month on your digestive, vaginal and immune system health? Though some of the best products are between $50 and $60, it’s possible to find a product under $20 that will meet your needs.