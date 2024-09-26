Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are thousands of skincare brands on the market that are worth adding to your current lineup. But when you’re shopping for new products, it’s important to make sure that each one is delivering on its promises. One brand that just landed on our radar is Eight Saints. While it isn’t exactly new to beauty shelves, we’re so happy we give it a try! Right now, the brand is providing Us readers with the exclusive code USWEEKLY, which saves you 20% off at checkout on specific items on Amazon until September 26.

Eight Saints skincare is known for using natural ingredients in its products in place of synthetic ones. Instead, the brand uses hyaluronic acid, squalane, caffeine and glycolic acid, to name a few, and sells a mix of moisturizers, eye creams and anti-aging skincare that are suitable for all skin types. Ahead, see our favorite picks from Eight Saints.

Eight Saints Daydreamer Soothing Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

This moisturizer hydration hero is packed with hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil and peptides, which moisturizes, plumps and smoothes signs of aging. It’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog or block your pores).

“It goes so well and complements your makeup palette, leaving you looking beautiful and feeling beautiful every time,” a shopper wrote. “It’s full of goodness, vitamin E, Anti-oxidants, Peptides as well as hyaluronic acid, And has been a game changer, helping me out with my fine lines, as well as covering up circles from the lack of sleep of being the mother with toddler.”

Eight Saints All In Eye Cream

The Eight Saints All-In Eye Cream is the only product you need to reduce dark circles, undereye bags, puffiness and wrinkles. The lightweight cream harnesses the power of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and lactic acid to minimize dullness. It also contains caffeine, which wakes your eyes up so they look brighter and rejuvenated.

Eights Saints Up the Anti Night Cream

According to shoppers, this night cream is “excellent for mature or dry skin.” That’s because it’s crafted with skin-nourishing ingredients like protein peptides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to leave skin plump, fresh, hydrated and smooth.

Eight Saints Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is known for brightening the skin and helping to reduce dark spots. But did you know it also reduces skin inflammation, helps pigmentation, promotes healthy collagen production and prevents acne breakouts? If you’re looking to add a new serum to your skincare lineup, we recommend stocking up on this affordable pick that’s gentle on the skin.

Eight Saints Soulmate Brightening Treatment

Thanks to its natural ingredients, the Eight Saints Soulmate Brightening Treatment is suitable for all skin types. The treatment is packed with pure 15% glycolic acid, willow bark, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. The combination of ingredients replenishes dry, tired skin “by deeply hydrating cells. Glycolic acid expedites the cell shedding process, removing old cells and revealing new healthy and luminous skin,” according to the brand.

Eight Saints Smooth Sailing Retinol Serum

Gentle retinol is possible to find! Eight Saint’s iteration reduces fine lines and wrinkles while also working to improve skin texture. The potent but lightweight formula includes retinol and hyaluronic acid, which is meant to moisturize and plump, but also contains green tea, which is full of antioxidants and will help reduce any irritation and redness.

