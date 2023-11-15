Upgrade (and Simplify) Your Routine With 3 Essentials From Eight Saints

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When did skincare become so overcomplicated? Every time I log onto social media, some influencer is touting an excessive 12 step skincare routine or claiming that an expensive high-tech device is the secret to perfect skin. While I love that the skincare industry is constantly evolving, I have to remember that the most extravagant formulations and tools don’t guarantee flawless results. Sometimes, it’s the simplest ingredients and products that make a world of a difference — and that’s what Eight Saints is here to prove with a new generation of clean beauty standards.

Eight Saints is on a mission to simplify skincare. After years of experimenting with different elements in its Portland, Maine lab, the team nailed down eight efficacious ingredients (a.k.a. the “eight saints”) and created a line of products that are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Each of the accessible formulations feature at least one of these “saints” to help strengthen, protect and enhance overall skin health without breaking the bank.

While we love everything from the line, there are three items that truly stand out. We consider these effective formulas to be the foundation of any great routine, whether you’re new to skincare or regularly stay up to date on the latest trends. Keep reading to discover our favorite Eight Saints products and what makes them a perfect addition to your regimen.

You can’t stop the aging process, but you can age gracefully by slathering on highly-nourishing night creams that minimize the look of wrinkles. Up The Anti Night Cream blends hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and peptides to lock in moisture and increase ceramide production. With consistent use it helps to firm skin, smooth fine lines and slow down the formation of wrinkles. Talk about a natural powerhouse! Plus, it has a soothing green tea scent to calm your senses before bed.

$34.00 See it!

Tired eyes don’t stand a chance against this potent eye cream. This formulation contains all eight of the brand’s namesake ingredients — which are conveniently outlined on the lid. Just a dab of the weightless formula produces a cooling effect, reducing puffiness, brightening dark circles and deeply moisturizing the area. Oh, and it’s safe to use on the most sensitive skin too.

Was $44 You Save 18% On Sale: $36 See it!

If you’re dealing with a dull, lackluster complexion, a vitamin C serum will help restore radiance. Eight Saint’s rendition contains the most “stable, potent, and fast-absorbing” form of vitamin C, and addresses a range of concerns beyond brightness. Struggling with age spots, acne scars or discoloration? This multi-purpose serum can diminish all three, leading to a more even skin tone and a more confident you.

Was $48 You Save 21% On Sale: $38 See it!

Not what you’re looking for? See more seriously impressive skincare from Eight Saints here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us