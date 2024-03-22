Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

I’ll admit that while I adore my full-sized skincare products, I’m a sucker for a good set of minis. There’s something so satisfying about whipping out a tiny version of my favorite face cream or cleanser while out on vacation. But beyond the travel-friendliness, a curated miniature set is a great low-cost way to see if a new brand works for you and gives you the opportunity to try multiple fan-favorites.

While most brands tend to release these kits around the holidays, Elemis decided to shake things up by unveiling a mini version of their It-List Kit just in time for spring! The regular-sized It-List Kit was already an incredible deal — it features full sizes of the bestselling Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads and Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 for $199. (If you were to buy each item individually, it would cost you $274!)

That said, if you aren’t already a die-hard Elemis fan or haven’t used any of their products before, $199 is still a pretty penny to shell out. The travel-sized version, on the other hand, is a hard deal to beat for newbies, and it just might be the perfect introduction to the celeb-loved brand. You see, the mini kit features the exact same products in adorably small packaging and only costs $69 — over $100 less than the standard size!

Those who are looking to simplify their travel skincare routine will adore each product — and honestly, these three cover the basics when you’re jet-setting. The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (which happens to be one of my personal favorites) is a lush face wash that melts away the most stubborn makeup (even waterproof mascara) while simultaneously nourishing your skin.

When you want to enhance your vacay-glow, the Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads are a quick, easy and gentle way to exfoliate, Simply swipe across your face for baby-smooth skin! Finally, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 is so much more than an SPF. Sure, it provides ample sun protection, but it also doubles as an anti-aging moisturizer to keep your skin plump and soft.

This all seems too good to be true, right? Well, there is one slight catch. The Travel-Sized It-List Kit will only be available for a limited time, so if you’ve been dying to get your hands on some Elemis products for cheap, this may be your only chance. Take my advice: This is a deal you won’t want to miss (I’ve already added it to my cart!) Because once it’s gone, there’s no telling when (or if) they’ll bring it back. So be sure t shop before it sells out!

