As you get older, your skin will start to show its age — it’s disheartening but true! Thanks to drastically cold winters and scorching summers, our skin is forced to morph in an effort to get through temperature changes and our bodies’ inevitable shifts. That said, we often need a boost to assist in that department. Do you need a tool to help revitalize your skin? Well, we found resurfacing facial pads from Elemis that you and your complexion will adore — and they’re 20% off now at Amazon!

These Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads will amplify your daily beauty skincare routine, and it only takes about 30 seconds to use them. This set of pads features lactic acid, probiotic ferment complex and patented tri-enzyme technology for a product that resurfaces and exfoliates facial skin. Also, there are 60 in a pack, so you can count on approximately two months of usage.

Get the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads for $51 (was $64) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

In terms of routine, to use these nifty pads, you should start by cleansing your face with your favorite cleanser. After that, take one of these pads and use the textured side to wipe over your face in a circular motion. By incorporating this product, you’re helping to accelerate the skin’s natural cell turnover and smooth your skin.

While reviewing and discussing these resurfacing pads, one shopper gushed, “These Elemis exfoliating wipes are extremely effective. They leave my skin feeling smooth and help with blemishes and millia.” One more happy Amazon shopper said, “I have been using this product a few nights a week for a few months now. I have clearer, smoother and glowing skin. I follow it up with a soothing moisturizer, and I highly recommend them.”

Keeping your skin in tip-top shape should be one of the main priorities on your daily tasks list, and these resurfacing pads can help elevate your already existing regimen. With that in mind, grab these pads for an option that will help put life back into your skin. Talk about a must after the harsh winter months!

