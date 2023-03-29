Skin Detox! Renew Your Complexion With These Professional Resurfacing Pads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin is sending out an S.O.S., but there’s one big issue — we don’t know how to save it! We’ve made multiple attempts, spending way too much money on products we thought would work, testing out new techniques and experimenting with ingredients we hadn’t tried before, but if anything, we feel like they led us even further off course.

We need something that can seriously lift our skin up, leaving us with a youthful appearance that leaves all of our aging concerns stranded on a desert island, never to be seen again. Our skin needs a detox. And we’ve finally, finally found it!

Get the NassifMD Detox Pads starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Just as people switch up their diets or try cleanses to detoxify their bodies, we can try a similar technique for our skin. These Detox Pads are up for the challenge, and they’re going to make success feel easy. These skincare pads dive right in by combining two types of chemical exfoliants to help resurface the skin: glycolic acid, an AHA, and salicylic acid, a BHA. The difference between AHAs and BHAs? Healthline put it in simple terms: “If you’re primarily looking for dry skin relief or anti-aging benefits, try an AHA. If you want to tackle acne, look to BHAs.” Want all of the above? Try this product!

These pads, which are alcohol-free and excellent for those with dry skin concerns, have a variety of potential benefits — in addition to removing dirt and makeup your cleanser may have left behind. They may increase brightness and radiance, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, diminish the appearance of pores, firm up the skin, exfoliate, refresh, etc. They also have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties to keep skin protected and calm!

Get the NassifMD Detox Pads starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

These USA-made Detox Pads are both cruelty-free and vegan, and they come in two sizes so you can start small. Grab the 30-count container or spring for the 60-count, which is ultimately a better value.

You can also always set up a subscription to save a little extra too — and make sure you never run out!

Get the NassifMD Detox Pads starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from NassifMD here and explore other Premium Skincare finds on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite beauty products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!