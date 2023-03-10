Why We Officially Made the Switch to This Hair-Repairing Conditioner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, my hair has been struggling. Have I been consistently bleaching every last strand for the past year and a half? Sure. Do I use hot tools to dry and style it? Yep. It doesn’t help that the water where I live is super hard too. But what can I say? I want the look I want. I just wish I could do without the dryness and the constant split ends.

I love my shampoo, but lately I’ve really started to become frustrated with my conditioner. When I started using it, I was so excited — it smelled great, it came in a pretty bottle and it was from a brand that had been on my wish list for a while. I thought maybe after continuous use, I’d start noticing silkier locks, but if anything, the situation worsened. That’s why when I got my hair done recently and felt how incredibly soft it was — post-bleach! — I told my stylist I wanted exactly what she used. Now, Olaplex No. 5 is officially part of my routine!

I had previously had my hair conditioned with Olaplex, but now I truly realize just how big of a difference in makes in the health and appearance of my hair. This famous conditioner is designed to repair, strengthen, nourish and hydrate hair without weighing it down, no matter your type or texture. Chemically treated hair is good to go too!

The secret is in the bond repair. It sounds important, but what does it actually mean? Olaplex celebrity hair colorist Bianca Hillier broke it down for Mane Addicts: “Everyone’s hair is built of disulfide bonds. They’re connected in pairs across, so think of it like a ladder. This ladder is the skeleton inside of your hair holding it all together. Just like a body has bones, the foundation is like the bonds in hair.”

Hillier went on to explain that when these bonds are broken due to factors like UV ray damage or hot tools, it “creates lactic acid and starts eating away at the protein in your hair.” This is what leads to frizz, split ends, hair loss, etc. This is why bond repair products are essential for struggling hair— and Olaplex is undeniably the most iconic brand for bond repair!

Olaplex No. 5 is designed to be used every time you wash your hair, so no need to only save it for special occasions. Start by shampooing your scalp (try the No. 4 shampoo!) and apply this conditioner after rinsing, focusing more toward the ends of your hair. Leave on for three minutes before you rinse — then it’s time to feel the difference for yourself!

Get the Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

