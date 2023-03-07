Cancel OK
$10 Off $30! Over 400 Products Are Eligible for this L’Oreal Paris Deal

 L'Oreal Paris

Deals, deals, deals! To celebrate International Women’s Day, which is March 8, L’Oreal Paris just made over 400 beauty products eligible for major savings on Amazon. From now through March 18, you can save $10 on a $30 purchase of eligible items — some are even already on sale! No code needed — the price will automatically drop in your cart!

Looking for a new hair holy grail? Some new everyday makeup? Anti-aging skincare? You’ll find all of the above in this sale. See our five favorites below, all of which are eligible for this deal when you hit that price minimum!

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream with Pro Retinol, Treatment to Reduce Dark Circles, Fragrance Free, 0.5 oz.
L'Oréal Paris

Pros:

  • Formulated with pro-retinol
  • Dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-tested
  • Claims to reduce appearance of dark circles in just four weeks
Was $19On Sale: $14You Save 26%
Spend $30 and save $10!

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara, Carbon Black, 0.27 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
L'Oréal Paris

Pros:

  • Viral with tons and tons of reviews
  • Suitable for sensitive eyes
  • Clump-free results
$9.00
Spend $30 and save $10!

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hyaluron + Plump Replumping Serum

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Plump Moisture Plump Hair Serum for Dehydrated, Dry Hair with Hyaluronic Acid Care Complex, Paraben-Free, 4.4 Fl Oz
L'Oréal Paris

Pros:

  • Paraben-free
  • May hydrate hair for up to 72 hours
  • For all hair types
Was $7On Sale: $4You Save 43%
Spend $30 and save $10!

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Drops

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face, Hyaluronic Acid, Self-Tanning Facial Drops, Buildable Tan, Customizable Sun-Kissed Glow, Gradual Tan, Fragrance-Free, 1 fl oz Packaging May Vary
L'Oréal Paris

Pros:

  • Clear for streak-free finish
  • Made with hyaluronic acid for added hydration
  • Customizable tan
Was $17On Sale: $12You Save 29%
Spend $30 and save $10!
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Brass Toning Purple Shampoo for Blonde, Bleached, Silver, or Brown Highlighted Hair, 23Fl; Oz (Packaging May Vary)
L'Oréal Paris

Pros

  • Cult-favorite hair essential
  • Helps maintain the perfect blonde
  • Should last a long time
$17.00
Spend $30 and save $10!
Looking for something else? Shop more from L’Oreal Paris here and explore all beauty here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite beauty products below:

