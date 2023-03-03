Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all had a certain hair tool on our wish list for a few years now — you know the one. But the Airwrap is undeniably expensive, and while many people adore it, $600 is not a small investment. The tough thing is that there aren’t many similar products out there that can actually rival the quality. But that doesn’t mean there are none.

How about grabbing a similar air styling system for, say, under $300 instead? And yes, it’s from a reputable brand! Shark is another company known for its high-tech vacuums, air purifiers and home finds, and it’s just as impressive when it comes to innovative haircare products. The FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is a phenomenal steal!

$270.00 See it!

Get the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System for just $270 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This styling system comes with a main wand and five different attachments so you can dry and style your hair in a variety of different ways. First is concentrator, which attaches at a 90-degree angle so you can use it more like a traditional hair dryer. This rotatable nozzle is great for angle control and drying sections of hair faster. The FlexStyle actually measures and regulates its temperature 1,000 times per second to minimize heat exposure to keep your hair healthy!

You can also dry your hair by using the paddle brush attachment for straightening and smoothing locks with powerful airflow or with the oval brush for de-frizzing and adding volume and bounce. Once hair is dry, you can grab one of the two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers!

$270.00 See it!

Get the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System for just $270 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This system comes with two curlers so you can curl in different directions. They have arrows on them to show you which is which! Each is designed to wrap, curl and set hair automatically, taking the hard work and hefty time commitment out of the styling equation.

The FlexStyle has a sleek, easy-to-pack design and weighs just over 1.5 pounds so your arm shouldn’t get too tired while using it. It also boasts four heat settings and three airflow settings, plus a cool shot button to lock in your style. It’s designed for any hair type, including straight, wavy, curly or coily hair. It’s even on Prime, so members can save even more money by skipping on shipping costs!

$270.00 See it!

Get the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System for just $270 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Shark here and explore other hair styling tools and appliances here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite beauty products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!