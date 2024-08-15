Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bonjour! It’s time to head back to the City of Lights with our favorite marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. That’s right! Emily in Paris is back for season four. While we can’t wait to see how the show’s lead maneuvers through love triangles and professional drama, we’re always inspired by Emily’s wardrobe. With that in mind, we rounded up a list of chic pieces to help build unique Emily in Paris outfits. From fashion essentials that look like the ones she wore this season to options she’d love, we’ve got you covered. Check out our top picks ahead!

Emily in Paris Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Now that summer is coming to an end, we can’t wait to style impressive ensembles with warm fabrics. Emily rocked a red and blue striped shirt this season and this comfy top is a near-perfect lookalike!

2. Layering Staple: Emily used bold accents to shine bright against classic white blouses like this collared one!

3. Bundle Up: The marketing wiz is notorious for staying dressed to impress no matter the weather. This oversized tweed cardigan is the perfect accessory for chilly fall days!

4. Statement-Maker: Emily knows how to slay statement pieces. This eye-catching blouse has a colorful design that will earn you endless compliments!

5. Fun Accents: From wild prints to fun ruffle details, you can count on Emily to let her fashion do all the talking. This lively animal print blouse is one she would for sure rock!

Emily in Paris Bottoms

6. Monochrome Madness: Emily rocked a swoon-worthy monochromatic yellow look this season, which included a chic corduroy skirt!

7. Boss Babe: There’s no denying that Emily is the ultimate girl boss. These plaid Palazzo pants are a fashion-forward way to make your presence known!

8. Elevated Slay: Speaking of plaid, the iconic Netflix character slayed in a pair of tweed shorts!

Emily in Paris Accessories

9. Flirty Flats: Mesh ballet flats are having the ultimate fashion moment IRL, but they’re super trendy on Emily in Paris, too. This chic pair has airy fishnet mesh material and a shiny buckle!

10. Suited Up: Known for rocking flirty, feminine looks, Emily added a contrasting masculine touch with a skinny plaid tie similar to this colorful one!

11. Coquette Queen: Serve romance and sophistication with these dreamy hair ribbons!

12. Dainty Jewels: Emily often prefers to go bold with her outfits, so in many scenes she’s been spotted in lowkey accessories like these small huggie earrings!

13. Last but Not Least: Emily’s been bitten by the headband bug. This season she rocked a large headband that looks just like this stretchy one!