We love re-emerging fashion trends as much as the next fashionista. However, it seems as though our favorite celebs and influencers may have Us beat. ICYI: A-listers have been showcasing nostalgic vibes in unique pieces that call back to ghosts of fashion trends past. Just last week Katie Holmes rocked a ’90s- inspired flower tank, and now we’ve got Emily Ratajkowski rocking denim Bermuda shorts, aka jorts!

There’s no denying it. Em Rata delivers some of her most fierce looks when she’s caught strolling around New York City by the paparazzi. Over Father’s Day weekend, the supermodel, actor and model was spotted walking her dog in a cozy chic ensemble.

Ratajkowski paired a black cropped tank top with denim jorts and ballet flats. Her look was so trendy and chic that we couldn’t help but want to recreate it. We found a pair of denim shorts on Walmart that looks just like the ones Ratajkowski wore — and it’s only $22!

Get the Levi Heritage High-Rise Bermuda Jean Shorts for just $22 at Walmart!

In case you were wondering, Bermuda shorts are so in this summer. If there’s one denim brand you can trust to have quality denim jorts that will last all summer, it’s Levi. The brand’s High-Rise Bermuda Jean Shorts are a near spot-on lookalike for the style Ratajkowski wore. They’re made from stretchy vintage-inspired fabric with slightly frayed edges along the hemline. It makes for a flattering yet edgy fit.

They feature a 9-inch inseam so you’ll get more coverage than shorter styles. That makes them perfect for versatile styling. Need something to wear on casual Fridays? Pair these shorts with a striped blouse for an office-friendly look. Heading to a festival? Team it with a mesh shirt and cowboy boots. It should go without saying, but you can’t go wrong styling these shorts with a graphic tee shirt and canvas sneakers.

Looking for a versatile pair of jeans you can mix and match all summer long? These Levi jorts look just like a pair worn by Emily Ratajkowski. Best of all? You can snag them for just $22 at Walmart!

