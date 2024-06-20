Get This Emma Roberts-Approved Nourishing Body Oil for Just $52

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bathtime is such a sacred part of the day for many. Whether you prefer to shower or sit in the tub, using the right products before, during and after bathing can elevate your experience and increase your level of care. One thing you should add to your routine is a silky body oil. Emma Roberts, known for starring in Scream Queens and American Horror Story, has beautiful skin. We found her favorite body oil — and it’s only $52 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Roberts said she loves this body oil because of its consistency and how healthy it is. “I’ve always loved body oil, but I got super obsessed with it when I was pregnant. Some oils are either greasy, don’t rub in, or smell synthetic, which I don’t like and was really sensitive to when I was pregnant. This one is not greasy but still super moisturizing. The scent is very natural. It smells delicious but not overpowering. The bottle lasts a long time. I’m always shocked that I’m not out of it in a month. And I know that the ingredients are clean.”

This OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil is a natural, safe body oil that leaves behind a bright, fresh citrus scent — composed of grapefruit, lime and cypress with mango and mandarin notes — that we know you will love. It’s a lightweight, non-greasy oil that uses Undaria Algae, which provides nourishing and skin-firming properties. Also, it’s suitable for all skin types!

To use this body oil, you can apply it during the day or night and on damp or dry skin. You just massage a generous amount into the skin thoroughly until absorbed. It’s really as simple as that! This oil is cruelty-free, has climate-neutral practices and uses synthetic-free plant-based ingredients.

In regards to this nourishing body oil, one happy Amazon reviewer said, “I like this oil and how it goes on the skin. It has a very nice smell to it and leaves my skin feeling soft for a long time. It doesn’t leave an oily feeling after it’s been applied.” Another reviewer gushed, “This body oil feels so good on my skin. It absorbs quickly and has a pleasant but not overly strong scent. I will definitely be ordering again.”

Additionally, if you’re looking for a way to revitalize and nourish your skin without adding too many new steps to your beauty routine, this Emma Roberts-approved body oil could do the trick!

See it: Get the OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil for $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

