9 Flirty Frocks That Will Elevate Your End-of-Summer Style

By
summer dresses
Getty Images

Even though summer is slowly coming to an end (cue the tears), temperatures are still heating up! We may be daydreaming about fall fashion, but sweaters and suede boots are going to have to wait.

Silver lining? It’s not too late to shop for summer styles! Since pants are out of the question with humidity levels this high, we’re relying on dresses to keep Us cool. From daytime coffee to date night cocktails, these flirty frocks will spice up your summer style.

Lulus Linen Belted Mini Dress With Pockets

linen mini dress
Lulus

Linen is our favorite summer fabric — so airy and effortless! Take this sophisticated mini dress from a business lunch to a beach vacation.

$65.00
$65.00

Petal & Pup Floral Midi Dress

Petal & Pup midi dress
Petal & Pup

Summer in full bloom! This flattering floral midi dress from Petal & Pup looks so similar to a popular House of CB style — but this budget-friendly frock costs over $100 less!

$89.00
$89.00

Strapless Bubble Hem Mini Dress

bubble hem mini dress
Amazon

The bubble hem trend is back! At first, I was hesitant to jump on the bandwagon, but now I’m fully on board. This strapless mini dress is comfy-chic, perfect for girls’ night out or a romantic rendezvous.

$36.00
$36.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

model 1

Lady in red! This off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Abercrombie is a showstopper.

$120.00
$120.00

Lulus Floral Plunge Back Bow Shift Mini Dress

floral shift dress
Lulus

Business in the front, party in the back! The big bow detail is the cherry on top of this stunning shift dress.

$88.00
$88.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Knit Drop-Waist Maxi Dressmodel 1

Pretty in pink! Drop-waist dresses are having a major moment right now, so stay on trend with this top-rated dress from Abercrombie.

$100.00
$100.00

Princess Polly Polka Dot Maxi Dress

Princess Polly dress
Princess Polly

Take this polka dot maxi dress from summer into fall! Reviewers rave that this frock fits like a glove, hugging your curves in all the right places.

$68.00
$68.00

Lulus Dark Wash Denim Mini Dress

denim mini dress
Lulus

Another trend I strongly support? Denim! This dark-wash denim dress features an ultra-flattering fit that lifts the girls and hides the gut.

$65.00
$65.00

Pretty Little Thing Chiffon Corset Bandeau Draped Midi Dress

This draped bandeau midi dress is beyond beautiful! Stand out at a special event in this strapless number.

Was $80You Save 50%
On Sale: $40
See It!
