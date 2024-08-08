9 Flirty Frocks That Will Elevate Your End-of-Summer Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even though summer is slowly coming to an end (cue the tears), temperatures are still heating up! We may be daydreaming about fall fashion, but sweaters and suede boots are going to have to wait.

Silver lining? It’s not too late to shop for summer styles! Since pants are out of the question with humidity levels this high, we’re relying on dresses to keep Us cool. From daytime coffee to date night cocktails, these flirty frocks will spice up your summer style.

Lulus Linen Belted Mini Dress With Pockets

Linen is our favorite summer fabric — so airy and effortless! Take this sophisticated mini dress from a business lunch to a beach vacation.

$65.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Floral Midi Dress

Summer in full bloom! This flattering floral midi dress from Petal & Pup looks so similar to a popular House of CB style — but this budget-friendly frock costs over $100 less!

$89.00 See It!

Strapless Bubble Hem Mini Dress

The bubble hem trend is back! At first, I was hesitant to jump on the bandwagon, but now I’m fully on board. This strapless mini dress is comfy-chic, perfect for girls’ night out or a romantic rendezvous.

$36.00 See It!

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Lady in red! This off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Abercrombie is a showstopper.

$120.00 See It!

Lulus Floral Plunge Back Bow Shift Mini Dress

Business in the front, party in the back! The big bow detail is the cherry on top of this stunning shift dress.

$88.00 See It!

Abercrombie & Fitch Knit Drop-Waist Maxi Dress

Pretty in pink! Drop-waist dresses are having a major moment right now, so stay on trend with this top-rated dress from Abercrombie.

$100.00 See It!

Princess Polly Polka Dot Maxi Dress

Take this polka dot maxi dress from summer into fall! Reviewers rave that this frock fits like a glove, hugging your curves in all the right places.

$68.00 See It!

Lulus Dark Wash Denim Mini Dress

Another trend I strongly support? Denim! This dark-wash denim dress features an ultra-flattering fit that lifts the girls and hides the gut.

$65.00 See It!

Pretty Little Thing Chiffon Corset Bandeau Draped Midi Dress

This draped bandeau midi dress is beyond beautiful! Stand out at a special event in this strapless number.