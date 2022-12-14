Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season to sparkle and shine! While others are busy decking the halls, we’re decking out our winter wardrobe with radiant rhinestones and bedazzled beads. If you’re looking for the perfect purse for an upcoming party or a special gift for someone on your list, then we’ve got you covered.

Stand out from the crowd with these statement pieces from Amazon! We searched through the site to find the best bags you can’t find anywhere else.

Elevate your evening attire with these seven colorful clutches and crossbody bags! All of these purses are under $100 and truly one-of-a-kind. From trendy silhouettes to creative designs, these chic styles will make your days merry and bright!

This Rhinestone Slouchy Shoulder Bag

Silver bells and silver bags! This rhinestone shoulder bag looks somewhat like the pricier Cult Gaia purse that is trending right now.

$60.00 See It!

This Multicolor Acrylic Evening Bag

Multicolor with a geometric design, this acrylic evening bag adds a fun pop of color to a simple LBD. “Such a fun purse!” one shopper gushed. “Love it! Many compliments!”

$31.00 See It!

This Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch

As good as gold! This Rebecca Minkoff designer clutch is a steal for under $100.

$98.00 See It!

This White Pearl Beaded Handbag

This elegant pearl beaded bag looks like an expensive designer gem! “Must buy!” one reviewer raved. “Super, super cute, and sturdy! Got tons of compliments.”

$26.00 See It!

This Marble Acrylic Clutch Crossbody

Want to take your neutral evening bag to the next level? Try this marble acrylic clutch, featuring ivory accents with an iridescent gleam.

$32.00 See It!

This Rhinestone Watermelon Ice Cream Cutch

Watermelon sugar high! This rhinestone ice cream clutch is a work of art. Get ready for all the compliments!

Was $80 On Sale: $76 You Save 5% See It!

This Ostrich Feather Evening Bag

Birds of a feather! Feathers are in right now, so add some pizzazz to your purse with this ostrich feather evening bag.

$46.00 See It!

