There’s no denying it any longer; winter has arrived, and for many of us it’s arrived with a vengeance. While some hate winter for its long, dark nights and frigid temperatures, others love the colors, activities, and socializing of this time of year. Whether you’re staying in with a health-optimizing room humidifier or exploring the wide world of scarves for outdoor adventures, let’s take a look at the nine best winter accessories to try this year.

1. Tea Gift Sets

Winter can be brutal when it comes to staying healthy, and few things feel better in winter than a cup of hot tea. Giving a gift of a tea set symbolizes your wish for good health to the recipient. Study after study shows that tea can be beneficial to your immune system, keep inflammation at bay, and decrease your odds of cancer and heart disease.

Not only that but having a tea ritual can enhance mindfulness and provide opportunities to sit down with friends for long-overdue socializing. Plus, exotic teas from around the world can inspire a sense of adventure. Sipsby has all you need for tea gift sets, whether you’re giving the gift of tea to yourself or a loved one.

2. A Neck Wrap

A neck wrap is a versatile pillow-like accessory that helps weather the winter months in several ways. They can be heated in a microwave and draped over the neck and shoulders to provide a quick, cozy warmup if you’ve been out in the chill.

Or, if you find yourself getting a little overheated from too many layers or too much activity, they can be frozen to provide a cool-down effect. Both the warm and cold options can be just what an aching neck or shoulders need, too.

3. A Soft, Cozy Scarf

Scarves are a very popular accessory that can be worn with almost any type of outfit in any season. During winter, though, look for scarves made of warm materials, like knits and woolly fabrics. If you want to spice things up and give your look a wintery vibe, you can also try a scarf in holly colors like red and green, or something bold like a candy cane pattern.

When wearing a scarf, make sure it’s not too bulky or thick. It should drape nicely around your neck, without covering your mouth or your ears. You should also make sure that it has enough length to wrap around your neck several times. Scarves look best when they are long enough to tie in a knot.

4. A Long Maternity Dress

If you or someone you love is expecting in the near future, winter comes with some unique opportunities for dressing up (or dressing down). With cooler temperatures, it’s a less sweaty time of year than when temperatures are warmer. It’s also easier to hide that baby bump under extra layers if the extra attention isn’t appreciated. And, of course, there’s plenty of food to satisfy even the most desperate of cravings.

It’s also a good excuse to celebrate with family and friends indoors. Hatch Collection has an excellent line of long maternity dresses that are stylish at any time of year and perfect for indoor holiday gatherings when looking good and showing off for company are the order of the day.

5. A Long Cardigan

Either cozy indoors or in the brisk outdoors, many people find sweaters an ideal choice during the colder months of the year. You can get a regular sweater that is made of warm materials, like knits or wool. However, you can also try a cardigan. They look great during winter and fall and are an effortless accessory to add to any outfit. You can get a long cardigan that hangs down to your knees. These are perfect if you want to look stylish while keeping warm. You can also get a shorter cardigan if you want to show off more of your outfit underneath.

6. Washable Rugs

For all the things to love about winter, tracking snow and mud into your home is probably on very few peoples’ lists. The good news is that you don’t have to settle for a nasty rubber mat to keep your home from looking like a yeti has just trampled on through.

Washable rugs offer the perfect solution to both problems; a tidier home without taking your taste in decor down a notch. Machine washable, stylish, and with a non-slip pad beneath, they can take all the abuse you, your kids, and your pets can dish out. Just toss the rug in your washing machine when it needs a good cleaning and it’s ready to go all over again. Tumble has a wide selection of styles of washable rugs, so you’re sure to find one that is perfect for your home.

7. A Room Humidifier

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of snow, you might think that there’s plenty of moisture in the air. Cold air, though, doesn’t hold as much moisture as warm air does, leaving you with cracked lips, dry sinuses, and even bloody noses.

The humidity in your home should be between 30% and 50% and a room humidifier can be just the thing to help with this. Your home may feel warmer with a room humidifier because warm air holds more moisture than cold. It may also help with allergies and other respiratory problems. Everlasting Comfort makes a whisper-quiet ultrasonic humidifier that produces a cool mist and even includes an essential oils diffuser.

8. A Trench Coat

A trench coat is a classic winter accessory. They come in many different colors and fabrics, but the classic trench coat is usually made out of black fabric. However, if black is too severe, you can get a dark blue or brown trench coat. You can also try other eye-catching colors like green, red, or purple.

Not only a fashion statement, but a trench coat is also ideal for protecting you from the cold, rain, or snow. They are very thick and have a longer length that protects your legs. If you want to wear a trench coat during winter, you should get one in a thick fabric like wool or faux fur.

9. Sunglasses

Winter can be surprisingly harsh on your eyes. If you’ve ever had the sun glaring into your face off of a snowbank, you know it to be true. The sun is also lower in the sky throughout winter, making it more likely that the sun will be in your line of sight. This can be a problem for being able to see vehicles, pedestrians, and other dangers. Sunglasses with polarized or mirror lenses can give your eyes much-needed relief. They’re available in many colors and styles that you’re sure to like.

Winter Wonderland

These are just a few of the many accessories you can use to make the winter months both more colorful and more comfortable. Indoors or outdoors, we have you covered!

