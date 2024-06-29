Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all love it when celebs share our passion for beauty products. And if you’re currently immersed in the nostalgia of Legally Blonde or the romance of Bridgerton, you’re in for a treat.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicola Coughlan are both lovable stars. What, like it’s hard for Elle Woods to get into Harvard Law School and end up being valedictorian in her class, have a handsome husband and wear everything pink? Meanwhile, we’re already impatiently waiting for the next season of Bridgerton to come out on Netflix.

What do the two stars have in common? They both use Evian Facial Spray. In 2021, Witherspoon shared an Instagram reel pretending her bottle was a microphone. As for Coughlan, the Derry Girls star shared her latest beauty secrets with Vogue, telling the outlet, “It’s really nice on flights because … you just feel so gross when you get off of them,” while spraying the face mist on her makeup sponge for applying her concealer.

The Evian Facial Spray has natural mineral water and nitrogen to hydrate your skin. This spray gives your skin an extra boost of hydration and helps decrease redness and inflammation. Coughlan uses the face spray for her makeup, so you can definitely use it to nicely blend yours as well.

The face spray has received over 1,400 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how they used this after giving birth, saying, “I had my husband spray it on my face repeatedly to cool me down and keep me feeling refreshed.” They also explained it was easier to use than the wash cloths nurses offered at the hospital. Another five-star customer raved that it’s “so hydrating and keeps my skin looking dewy.” A final five-star shopper said the face spray “is refreshing.”

Get the Evian Facial Spray for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

