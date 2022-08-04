Can’t Sleep Through the Night? Try This Dreamy CBD Powder

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not being able to sleep at night is just the worst. You close your eyes, but your mind if running a mile a minute, you’re too hot or too cold, you can’t get comfortable or you’re suddenly feeling wide awake — even if you were exhausted all day. Of course, this leads to you being even more exhausted the next day!

If you find yourself often having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, or even if you feel like you never reach full relaxation as you snooze, it might be time to try a sleep aid. Even if you’ve tested out anti-insomnia supplements before to no avail, this Sleep Powder may be a total game-changer for you!

Get the Sleep Powder for just $60 at EVN! Subscribe to save 15%!

CBD has become a must-have ingredient for countless people over the past handful of years, known for its soothing properties. This Sleep Powder contains 400 mg of full-spectrum CBD made from organically-sourced hemp. There is 0 THC, so don’t worry about any psychoactive effects! It’s simply included to help you get a deep, healthy sleep — and lead you to wake up feeling rejuvenated.

This cocoa-flavored powder doesn’t stop at CBD though. It contains numerous powerhouse ingredients when it comes to getting your nightly eight hours. It’s formulated with melatonin, a major player in fighting insomnia, as well as L-theanine, which has been found to improve sleep and reduce anxiety. It also contains passionflower, a known stress reducer and sleep aid, and even magnesium, which may help soothe the body all around! (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center)

Some CBD companies don’t do much testing, knowing they can get away with skipping it. EVN, however, had this Sleep Powder lab-tested by third-party independent labs to ensure its quality and purity. It also kept the powder non-GMO, dairy-free, peanut-free, egg-free, wheat-free and gluten-free in its creation so more people can enjoy its benefits. Plus, it’s only seven calories per serving!

To take this sleep aid, blend just one teaspoon of powder into a cup of milk (or your favorite milk alternative), tea or hot water. Drink up and get ready to relax! Reviewers are thrilled with their results so far, saying this powder knocked them out and “improved [their] sleep quality by a mile.” Now that’s what we’re talking about. Sweet, chocolatey dreams, here we come!

