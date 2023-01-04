Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sick of not loving your complexion? If hyperpigmentation is all you can see when you look in the mirror, you’re far from alone. Hyperpigmentation can be caused by a variety of factors, including sun damage, acne scarring and even your genetics and hormones. Yes, sometimes even sunscreen can’t prevent it!

There is a way, however, to brighten up those dark spots and find clarity for your complexion once again. A smooth, even skin tone that looks lit from within — that’s the goal. And that’s why we’re showing you this vitamin C skincare system.

Get the Brightening Boost Vitamin C System for $166 at Exponent!

This system is a beloved hyperpigmentation treatment designed to fight sunspots, discoloration, dullness and more. It’s even been found to fight fine lines and wrinkles while evening out rough texture and firming up the skin! In fact, an independent clinical testing facility conducted a four-week study with 28 female subjects, and 100% of subjects showed a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles and an improvement in firmness from using this product. 72% showed a texture improvement and 66% showed a brightness improvement. And that’s just within the first month of use!

You’ll notice how this is a system, not just a serum. It’s designed so that the potent ingredients can deliver “peak effectiveness” every time, while other brands’ ingredients may start to lose efficacy the moment you open them. Your purchase comes with brightening vitamin C preserved in a powder state, as well as a Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator. Activate the ingredients by mixing them together, creating the Superior Serum with 10% vitamin C!

Another bonus is that the gorgeous dispenser and base, which look like they came from the future, are also refillable, so you don’t have to buy an entire new set every time. You can just purchase refills to keep things sustainable!

All of the ingredients in this system are also cruelty-free and clean, so you won’t find any parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, artificial dyes, alcohol, mineral oil, SLS/SLES, etc. in the mix.

Reviewers are loving this system, saying it’s “fun to use” and that it makes them feel “like a scientist” as they mix up their serum. They’re reporting that their “skin is glowing” too, proclaiming that “fresh is better.” They’re even saying they noticed a difference after just once use! Shoppers are calling it a “miracle worker” and a “revolutionary approach to skincare.” Now that’s what we love to hear!

