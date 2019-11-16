



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Thanksgiving is usually an amazing day. Nearly everyone is off from work, and it’s all about gathering with your family to celebrate life and everything you’re thankful for.

But for some of Us, Thanksgiving can be a somewhat stressful holiday. The dinner portion of the festivities, in particular, is hard to get through. Family members might nag about your love life or career trajectory, which can send just about anyone into an existential crisis! If we have to face intense family inquiries this Thanksgiving, then at least we can do so looking spectacular in this perfect plaid dress.

Get the Purple Plaid Tie Front Utility Shirt Dress for just $70 from Express!

This adorable plaid shirt dress from Express has everything that we want in a Thanksgiving dinner look. It’s a number that combines both casual and chic elements that make it the perfect adaptable piece. Depending on how formal your family function is, it can swiftly be transformed to look more upscale — or more relaxed with just a couple of accessories.

This shirt dress is different from others that we’ve seen. The top half of the dress looks like any typical plaid button-down, but the bottom half is truly the standout feature. There’s a tie front overlay right at the waist which makes the dress totally modern. There’s an elastic stretch waistband that’s built into the dress, and this tie front detail can only enhance your silhouette. You can also try creating a bow in the back for an alternative option!

Get the Purple Plaid Tie Front Utility Shirt Dress for just $70 from Express!

Unlike similar shirt dresses that we’ve seen on the market, this one’s front buttons stop at the waist, and the skirt of the dress has an even hemline that’s mini in length. Usually shirt dresses have buttons that run all the way down the front and are hemmed to actually resemble a long shirt. But the details in this one from Express lend to a dressier, more formal look that’s perfect for a holiday like Thanksgiving.

We know that Thanksgiving dinners aren’t always the most fun. They can be awkward, uncomfortable and a whole slew of other unfavorable adjectives. Despite all this, it’s always nice to have family and friends gather together — and these occasions are made even better when we know that we have a dress like this Express number to look great in.

See it: Get the Purple Plaid Tie Front Utility Shirt Dress for just $70 from Express!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more dresses and all of the new arrivals available at Express!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping