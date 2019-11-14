



Cold weather accessories are crucial in the harsh winter months. We don’t just need warm coats to keep Us toasty when we step out in icy temperatures — we need to rock full winter regalia. That includes hats, scarves and (most importantly) gloves!

Freezing hands are the absolute worst — which is why gloves nab the top spot in the daily essentials category once the seasons change. The only downside to them is that when we want to use our touch screen phones we have to take them off — exposing our poor paws to the brisk air! Luckily, that’s not the case with this incredible pair of leather gloves!

These Nordstrom gloves are truly designed for the modern mobile girl on the go — and we’re seriously obsessed with them. The fingertips are made to be touch-screen responsive, so that you can keep up-to-date with all of your contacts — even while you’re out and about in the winter.

They’re made from genuine imported leather that comes in two classic colors: black and chestnut brown. These gloves are also fully lined with 100% cashmere knit fabric that provides a luxurious extra layer of warmth. They’re cut to extend right past the wrist and are simple in design, making them a timeless piece that you’ll surely use for many seasons to come.

Right now you can actually get these Nordstrom gloves on sale for a great discount that saves you a total of $25 off their original price! We’re never mad about an extra discount on an item here at Shop With Us and we don’t think you will be either. The quality that you get for this price is also major. Shoppers say that the craftsmanship is “spot on” and that “they last a long time.”

One reviewer said that “the touch feature did work better than any touch gloves” that they’ve tried in the past, which is crucial to note. Sometimes companies claim that their gloves are responsive with touch screens — only to find out that they’re not as effective as they were made to seem! The fact that multiple shoppers are reporting positively about this feature with these gloves is really sealing the deal here.

These Nordstrom leather gloves make for an excellent gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list. If you’ve been convinced that you need a pair, why not get them as a little holiday treat for yourself? We’re sure that you’ll get a ton of use out of them and will definitely not regret picking up a pair — or two!

