Shoppers Say These SOREL Puffy Sneakers Feel ‘Like Wearing Pillows’





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The most comfortable shoes in the entire world are arguably sneakers. In fact, we think that it would be hard to find someone who thinks otherwise! They provide arch support like no other and we can walk around in them for hours on end.

So what issue do we come across when it comes to actually wearing them? Unfortunately, sometimes they’re not always the warmest of shoes. Sure, they’re made for all-day comfort, but when it comes to their design, cold weather just doesn’t always come into consideration. But that’s definitely not the case with these SOREL sneakers, and you can catch Us wearing them all winter long!

Get the SOREL Out ‘N About Puffy Lace sneakers for $140, available from Zappos!

If there is a definitive way to describe these SOREL sneakers, it’s that they’re the puffy down coat equivalent for your feet. Down coats are some of the most comfortable and cozy outerwear that we own — so why wouldn’t we want the same treatment for our feet? We’re honestly surprised that we haven’t seen sneakers like this on the market until now, and we’re thrilled that SOREL is filling this necessary footwear void.

The SOREL Out ‘N About Puffy Lace sneakers seriously look like the winter coats our feet are begging for. They’re made from a waterproof nylon upper and are designed in a slip-on style similar to a regular pair of winter boots. But these sneakers loosen and tighten with a toggle (much like one you’d find on your favorite puffy coat) to make throwing them on super easy.

Get the SOREL Out ‘N About Puffy Lace sneakers for $140, available from Zappos!

The lining on these shoes contains 100 gram insulation guards that are designed to give your feet cozy protection against cold temperatures. They also contain a soft microfleece lining that can provide added warmth and comfort for your feet during the more tumultuous temperatures.

Shoppers are raving about these SOREL sneakers, stating that they “feel like pillows” when they wear them out and about. They say they’re “like slippers meet a down coat” which sounds like an absolute dream of a shoe. One reviewer said that they “walked across town in the rain for about two hours in them comfortably,” proving that they’re durable against wet weather for multiple hours on end.

These SOREL Out ‘N About Puffy Lace sneakers have quickly established themselves as an essential winter shoe, and we’re so excited to slip our feet into them. Plus, a little throwback ’80s flair never hurt anybody!

See it: Get the SOREL Out ‘N About Puffy Lace sneakers for $140, available from Zappos!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from SOREL and other sneakers & athletic shoes available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!