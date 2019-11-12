



We’re in the midst of the fall season with winter fast approaching — and that means it’s getting harder for Us to get out of bed in the morning. Colder temperatures and gloomier days just aren’t conducive to leaving the house!

Spending more time indoors isn’t necessarily a bad thing though. It’s nice to hibernate a little and keep to ourselves — which this time of year is made for. Plus, we get to live in our coziest clothing for months on end, which includes this ultra-soft knit top!

Get the Yidarton Women’s Front Twist Knot Knit Crewneck for prices starting at just $7, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2019, but are subject to change.

We’re obsessing over this waffle knit long sleeve top from Yidarton, which you can pick up from Amazon for as low as $7! It’s casual and comfortable to lounge around in at home — but can also be easily dressed up to look appropriate for the office or even a dinner date.

This top is also super fun because it features a twist tie knot at the hem, which elevates the look of this otherwise basic item. It’s this detail that makes it a touch more versatile than your everyday piece. The knit material is made from a cotton and acrylic blend that feels comfortable against the skin — and not at all itchy or scratchy.

Shoppers are calling this long sleeve top a “must have” item, and say that it’s their “favorite new sweater.” One reviewer became so enamored with this top that they say they’re “going to buy it in every color.” They add that it’s perfect to wear with jeans or even with a skirt, and we love to hear that shoppers are noticing how adaptable it can be. Though the knot at the hem might make it difficult to tuck into pants, it’s great for layering over a variety of different bottoms — or even dresses!

It’s worth mentioning that this Yidarton top does not have a single review that’s below four stars. In fact, 93% of Amazon reviewers have awarded it five stars, which is seriously amazing! No wonder multiple shoppers are saying that they will definitely be repurchasing it in more colors — we’re honestly thinking about it ourselves! They say that the fit is exactly what you’d expect your regular size to look and feel like, and expect that the high quality of this top will mean that it will last them a long time.

