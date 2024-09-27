Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time of year again when we pack up our favorite sandals and lightweight shoes and swap them for the best pairs of boots. However, if you’re not feeling your current fall shoe lineup, we’ve got an easy fix. Amazon has thousands of boots available to shop ahead of colder weather, which means now is the best time to grab a pair (or three) while they’re fully stocked.

When it comes to the best fall boots, the options are endless. You can choose from a variety of trendy styles, from combat to thigh-high, or opt for comfort with a new pair of Uggs. Classic Chelsea boots are also a great go-to — not only are they easy to walk in, but they’re versatile. Regardless of which style you’re on the hunt for, remember that fall is known for wreaking havoc on the weather, so consider shoes made with durable materials like suede and real leather. Ahead, see 10 of the best pairs of boots on Amazon.

Best Boots for Fall on Amazon