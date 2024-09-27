Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s that time of year again when we pack up our favorite sandals and lightweight shoes and swap them for the best pairs of boots. However, if you’re not feeling your current fall shoe lineup, we’ve got an easy fix. Amazon has thousands of boots available to shop ahead of colder weather, which means now is the best time to grab a pair (or three) while they’re fully stocked.
When it comes to the best fall boots, the options are endless. You can choose from a variety of trendy styles, from combat to thigh-high, or opt for comfort with a new pair of Uggs. Classic Chelsea boots are also a great go-to — not only are they easy to walk in, but they’re versatile. Regardless of which style you’re on the hunt for, remember that fall is known for wreaking havoc on the weather, so consider shoes made with durable materials like suede and real leather. Ahead, see 10 of the best pairs of boots on Amazon.
Best Boots for Fall on Amazon
- Chunky Heel: The Dolce Vita Hawk H2o Fashion Boot is a water-resistant boot that’s actually comfortable to walk in. While it’s durable enough to wear all season long, the suede and rubber composition gives it a stylish twist — $70 (originally $150) at Amazon!
- Thigh-High Boots: One perk that comes with the chilly weather is pairing your fall dresses with bold thigh-high boots (very Taylor Swift). This pair from Amazon Essentials offers a padded insole with high-quality memory foam, keeping your feet comfortable for all-day wear — $39 (originally $43) at Amazon!
- Best for Work: We’d rock this mid-calf pair of fall boots at our 9 to 5. Pair them with jeans or a midi skirt to quickly elevate your office attire — $60 (originally $175) at Amazon!
- Classic Chelsea Boots: The Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot is a pull-on style with a heavily lugged sole that’ll add edge to your outfit. Better yet, it has waterproof technology to keep your feet dry — $120 at Amazon!
- Trendy Uggs: Did you know that you’re able to shop new pairs of Uggs on Amazon? If traditional retailers are sold out of your favorite styles, head to Amazon to grab this Ultra Mini Ugg Boot, which will keep your toes warm and toasty on chilly days — $150 at Amazon!
- Lean Into the Western Trend: It’s no secret that Western boots can cost a pretty penny, which is why this pair on Amazon is the best bang for your buck. Aside from the boots’ affordable price tag, the design features a curved opening, decorative stitching, a slender toe and a stacked block heel. Plus, it’s available in 28 colors! — $46 at Amazon!
- A Pair of Ankle Boots: Score the Steve Madden Harli Ankle Boots while they’re 65% off ahead of Prime Day! Shoppers praise this shoe’s “great quality” and “exceptional comfort,” and some note that they’re great for those with wider, thicker ankles — $81 (originally $110) at Amazon!
- Metallics: Another pick worth adding to your list is this pair of shiny booties. Complete with leather uppers and a pointed toe, they’ll give any outfit a boost this season — $140 at Amazon!
- Platform Mini Boots: The Dream Pairs Platform Mini Boots have soft memory foam insoles and an anti-slip outsole for stability and traction. Plus, they look cute with wide-leg jeans! Right now, you can snag a pair for under $40 — $37 (originally $47) at Amazon!
- Lace-Up Combat Boots: Over 9,000 shoppers gave these combat boots a five-star rating. “I love these so much!,” one person said. “They are my favorite style and super comfortable. I’m on my feet often at work, but I haven’t noticed pain from wearing them. I get a lot of compliments, too. Most importantly, I feel like a badass wearing them and love how they look and feel. I’ll probably order another pair in a size up since my right foot is too big now that I injured my bunion. TMI, but that’s how committed I am to this pair of shoes.” — $34 (originally $40) at Amazon!