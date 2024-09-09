Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about how the weather is wherever you’re reading this, but here in New York City, there’s a crisp chill in the air. If you ask me, it’s an unofficial signal that fall is ready to make its presence known. The changing season presents the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind in cozy fall loungewear sets.

As a beauty writer obsessed with glowing sunkissed skin, I have to admit I’m just as excited for the fall. It doesn’t get much better than reading romance novels under fuzzy throw blankets in equally comfy sets. Don’t get me started on the convenience of throwing on a ready-made outfit for last-minute grocery store runs on the weekends. I’ve sifted through dozens of pages on Amazon and I’ve come across the best fall loungewear sets.

From oversized cardigans and trousers to graphic tees and stretchy shorts, there are so many cozy styles to choose from. Plush fuzzy styles and slimming stretchy material only scratch the surface of the fabric you’ll feel against your skin. Best of all? You can rock them together or mix and match them with other pieces in your wardrobe. Check out the best fall loungewear sets at Amazon. Don’t be surprised if they become your next fashion obsession.

1. Red Hot: Put comfort first in this cozy hoodie and sweatpants set. If you love comfy looks, you should shop fast. Over 1,000 shopper purchased this two-piece in the past month. Snag it before it sells out — $50!

2. Half-Zip Slay: Use this half-zipper sweater and pant duo to show a little skin — was $53, now just $40!

3. Cardi Party: This flowy two-piece set has a oversized cardigan that you can rock over a T-shirt or wear on its own — was $50, now just $40!

4. Stitched Collar: Sometimes all it takes is a subtle accent to transform a look. This knit sweater and pants duo has unique stitching along the neckline — $40!

5. Steep Plunge: If you’re a fan of V-neck silhouettes, you’ll want to get your hands on this sweater and pants set. The top has a plunging V-neck line — was $53, now just $42!

6. Sweet Green: Green and fall fashion go hand in hand. This stretchy long-sleeve set has comfy ribbed knit fabric that melts against the skin — $42!

7. Cropped Cutie: Don’t let the weather fool you. You can still show a little skin and stay cozy at the same time. Just take one look at this cropped jacket and fitted pants set — $35!

8. Black-Out: If you’re not careful, this all-black set will become your favorite two-piece because it’s just that comfy — $36!

9. Cozy Cape: Serve rich mom vibes in this eye-catching two-piece. It has an oversized top with sleeves that look like they could be a cape — was $62, now just $48!

10. Short-Sleeve Serve: This off-white short-sleeve and drawstring pants set almost breaks no white after Labor Day rule. Thankfully, it features black stripes around the sleeves — was $35, now just $27!

11. Three-Piece: This versatile set is unique because it comes with three pieces: a cardigan, tank top and flowy trousers — $43!

12. Sophisticated Pleats: Want to serve effortlessly polished vibes the next time you’re in charge of school drop-offs? Check out this olive green set — $50!

13. Editor’s Pick: I love this short set because the top is stretchy and roomy, but the bottoms are have curve-hugging material that fits in all the right places — $43!