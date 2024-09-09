This fall, skinny jeans are (still) out and baggier styles are in! And thank goodness, because looser styles were always more comfortable and flattering anyways. Need to add a few more to your closet? Us too! That’s why we rounded up these 17 loose fall pants that are more flattering than form-fitting styles — and they’re expensive-looking too.

Whether you’re in need of a pair of sleek and stylish trousers for the office or some trendy barrel jeans to show off your fashion prowess, our roundup has something for you! Each pair has a loose fit for guaranteed comfort but also an outfit elevating appeal too. Wear them for everything from fall brewery dates with and tailgating stadium-side with friends this season. Happy fall!

17 Expensive-Looking Loose Fall Pants That are More Flatter Than Form-Fitting Styles

1. Best Barrels: A top trend for fall, these mid-rise barrel jeans are flattering on any leg shape!

2. Tailored-Fit Trousers: A best-seller on Amazon, shoppers love these tailored-style trousers for their flattering wide leg fit, affordable price tag and soft fabric!

3. Com-Pleat Perfection: Complete your outfit with these sleek pleated wide leg pants that can be dressed down with a sweater and up with a blazer!

4. Palazzo Perfection: These overly flowy wide leg pants are a favorite of shoppers, with thousands bought in their various sizes in the last month!

5. Must-Have Madewell: These Madewell jeans have a 90s-inspired design, made with ultra wide legs, a sanded wash and a baggy fit!

6. Floral and Flowy: These flowy floral pants by Petal & Pup make the perfect transitional pants from summer to fall!

7. Luxe Linen: A pair of linen pants like this drawstring style can be paired with a cotton tank in warm weather and sweaters when it gets cool!

8. Tiered Tie Waist: A fantastic mood booster, these tie-waist pants have a fun tiered design that you definitely don’t see everyday!

9. Dainty Details: We love the dainty crochet details on each of the bottom of these casual, lightweight cropped pants!

10. Beautifully Baggy: Try out the baggy jeans trend with this light wash style from Aeropostale that are now 63% off!

11. Cute and Cropped: These cropped barrel jeans are cute on any day, but they’re especially great for rainy fall days where you want to avoid getting your pants wet!

12. Classy Corduroy: A classic fall texture, these corduroy pants bring all of the cozy fall vibes!

13. Waist-Comforting: Great for long days of walking, these linen pants from Quince are soft and are made with a stretchy elastic waistline.

14. All the Fall Vibes: Pretty much made for the autumn season, these wide leg, tie-waist pants come in fall colors only: orange, emerald green and sage green!

15. Classic Cargos: Embrace the popular Y2K style, wide leg cargo pants that feature several pockets and come in a few colors!

16. Yes to Yoga Pants: In one of those flattering and comfortable pairs we’ve found, these yoga pants come in petite, regular and tall sizes!

17. A Walk on the Wild Side: Take a walk on the wild side in these leopard pull on pants from Anthropologie that can be dressed up with heels and down with tennis shoes!