Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Going to the office is always hard, but it’s especially hard in the fall when all we want to do is curl up on the couch with a cup of hot apple cider and our favorite Halloween movie. The only thing that can make the commute there a bit easier is if our clothing is as comfortable as our favorite fall blanket. That’s why we rounded up these 17 cozy, chic and easy fall workwear pieces that also double as loungewear.

These officewear pieces are chic and elevated enough to be stylish and meet the office dress code, but are also secretly comfortable like loungewear too. Many of them are made with cozy fabrics like wool and cashmere and have fits that are comfortably oversized but still flattering. Our roundup includes everything from dresses to tops, bottoms and sets — and start at just $21.

Related: Our 17 Top Picks From Amazon's Secret Fall Fashion Sale Amazon just sneakily price-slashed tons of fall fashion pieces — but it didn’t get past Us! Just in time to get our wardrobes ready for fall coziness, the major retailer marked down so many of its bestsellers — and we need them in our closets ASAP. To help you sift through the big sale, we […]

17 Cozy, Chic and Easy Fall Workwear Pieces That Double as Loungewear

Everyday Dresses

1. Our Top Favorite! This two-in-one dress is our favorite because of its top mixed-with-a-skirt design that’s made with a soft polyester and spandex fabric!

2. Easy Elegance: This chic mini dress looks elegant due to its detailed, gold-button design, but feels cozy thanks to its polyester knit fabric!

3. Very Versatile: Made with a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this midi dress has an incredibly versatile design that can be worn to the office and to happy hour after!

4. Waist-Snatching: This body-flattering midi dress features a ruched, tie waist, side slit and short sleeves!

5. Nicely Knit: This chic rib-knit dress is made with a luxe cashmere fabric but is still just $70 on Quince!

6. We Love a Wrap Dress: Soft against the skin, this midi wrap dress is made of 100% silk fabric!

Related: 13 Transitional Weather Amazon Sweaters That Have Endless Five-Star Reviews While we’re sad a summer of barbecues, beach days, tan lines and flip flops is ending, we’re really excited for the movie nights, pumpkin pies and haunted hayrides to come! The slew of 90-degree days lately has delayed the inevitable shift, but we all know the shift is coming . . . especially those of […]

Go-To Tops and Cardigans

7. Our Top Favorite! This bestselling striped cardigan is not only a favorite of Amazon shoppers, it also is made of a soft knit fabric!

8. Goes With Everything: This soft and stretchy asymmetrical top from Spanx can go with everything from trousers to skirts to jeans!

9. Sweet Sweater Style: With over 700 bought within the last month, Amazon shoppers are stocking up on this sweet and soft knit sweater top!

10. Ballet-Inspired: Inspired by classic balletcore, this boucle knit sweater features a cross wrap design!

11. Sleek Sweater: This collared polo sweater would pair well with a silky slip skirt or some tailored trousers!

12. Pretty Puff Sleeve: Upgrade your workwear with this silky puff sleeve blouse that comes in several colors like ivory, tan and burgundy!

Best of Bottoms and Skirts

13. Our Top Favorite! These wide-leg trousers get our top favorite award for their chic design, soft and stretchy fabric and rave Amazon shopper reviews!

14. Belly-Comforting: These Lee trouser pants are made for long days in the office due to their flexmotion fabric and non-binding waistband!

15. Try the Tie-Waist: Made with a tie-waist design, you can adjust the waist of these wide-leg trousers to fit your comfortability!

16. Top-Tier Trousers: These barrel-leg trousers have a tailored appeal on the outside but feel soft on the inside thanks to Spanx’s extra smooth CoreSure Tech fabric!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Softest Skirt: Because of its sleek slim-fit design, no one will know that this lululemon midi skirt is actually made with an athletic fabric!