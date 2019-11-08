



Sweater weather is here — and with that comes Mother Nature’s wrath. Everyone is struggling to deal with the frigid temperatures, and as much as we wish we could say there was an end in sight for those brisk days, we can’t! But what can we do?

Help you get through it in style! Go ahead and push those outdated and over-worn knits to the side. This season, invest in something that will take your wardrobe to the next level — a piece that won’t just keep Us warm but also look cool in the process. Now, what are we suggesting? This perfect cardigan.

Grab the ECOWISH Women’s Color Block Striped Draped Kimono Cardigan (originally $30) now with prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

This season, go ahead and avoid any of that overthinking and just reach for the ECOWISH Women’s Color Block Striped Draped Kimono Cardigan. Reviewers can’t stop raving about how much “they love it,” and we don’t blame them.

Just look at it! This cozy long sleeve knit comes in a stretchy material that’s warm and toasty. One reviewer loved the “looser fit” this sweater offered, while another appreciated how “soft” and “comfortable” it was — and they were also thrilled that the material “didn’t feel cheap.”

We’ve all been there: you find something great online, but when it arrives? It’s a complete and utter nightmare. Not in this case! This sweater was so “high-quality,” one reviewer went ahead and transitioned it to their year-round essentials!

Let’s turn our attention to the wide range of colors available. In total there are 13 different variations to select from. Each sweater features three different colored stripes running up and down, and they are all versatile and chic.

One reviewer loved how easy it was to style this cozy sweater! This sweater’s material was a bit on the “heavier side” so it could easily be worn with any T-shirt or cami underneath and even thrown under any parka or trench coat! It was perfect for any of those freezing mornings and is even stylish enough to transition from day-to-night. Go ahead and add a leather pant to complete the outfit!

Based on the seriously positive feedback, we can completely understand why this easy-to-wear piece is everyone’s “favorite sweater.”

