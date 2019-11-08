Take a Walk on the Wild Side With This Classic Leopard Coat





Let’s talk about comfort zones! Every single one of Us has them and they tend keep our lives (and wardrobes) in check. However, sometimes following a strict set of rules is just so repetitive and leads to monotony. So, how do we spice things up?

It’s time to step outside of our comfort zones! Let’s get comfortable with being uncomfortable — baby steps, of course. Venturing out of our standard fashion territory is always tricky, so we suggest exploring a trend that still speaks to your standard style — and one way to do that is by taking a walk on the wild side in this chic coat.

Grab the Tahari Leopard-Print Walker Coat (originally $400) now with prices starting at $196, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off!

The Tahari Leopard-Print Walker Coat is perfect! It’s ideal for anyone who’s looking to edge things up a bit and add an unfamiliar print into their wardrobe rotation and do so with peace of mind. The traditional silhouette is flattering and versatile.

Here, you’ll immediately notice the notched collar and front button closure. It’s extremely similar to any peacoat or any boyfriend blazer we’ve worn in the past. It’s classic and can work with practically anything in our wardrobes. From sweaters to T-shirts, it won’t look out of place at all — and will instead elevate any outfit.

We’re swooning over the leopard print! Not only is it seriously on trend right now, but it’s also fun and fresh. We love how striking and subtle it is at the same time — and we’re not the only ones. Shoppers who have purchased this piece are ecstatic with what they received!

Grab the Tahari Leopard-Print Walker Coat (originally $400) now with prices starting at $196, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off!

Reviewers couldn’t get over how “beautiful” this coat was! One said it was “the perfect fall coat and timeless,” while another said she “loved everything about [it].”

Another proud owner was head over heels for the fabric! Sure, she loved the “beautiful color” but it was the “soft fabric” that really drew her in. That’s music to our ears since this coat is crafted from a wool blend.

Traditionally, wool has a reputation for being itchy or scratchy, and clearly that’s anything but the case here. Fabulous, isn’t it? The cherry on top is that this coat is majorly marked down! It truly doesn’t get better than that!

See it: Grab the Tahari Leopard-Print Walker Coat (originally $400) now with prices starting at $196, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off!

Not your style? Check out additional Tahari items, more coats and women’s sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!