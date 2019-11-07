This Fierce Cheetah Top With 300 Reviews Is 30% Off in the Macy’s Sale





Macy’s Friends & Family Sale is here and we’re happy to report that we’re all friends and family when it comes to this sale — which means we’re all seriously saving on thousands of must-have items!

This epic sale isn’t just about getting rid of leftovers; top-rated, fan-favorite pieces are up for grabs! And with a special code, we can save an extra 30% off pieces that were already majorly marked down. Our pick of the moment? This cheetah print top with over 300 reviews!

Get the INC International Concepts Animal Print Zip-Detail Top (originally $65) for just $45 with code FRIEND exclusively at Macy’s! Friends & Family Sale ends November 11, 2019.

Reviewers say this is “truly a striking top” and that you’ll “definitely want this piece in your wardrobe.” They’re calling it “perfect in every way.” It’s not only “so comfortable,” but the silky fabric “drapes beautifully” and requires no ironing. They say it will “make a statement” every time we wear it and will be sure to score us compliments all day long!

This long-sleeve top has a split V neckline and a pullover construction, its curved hem hitting at the hip. It has two pockets at the chest, both of which have a metallic faux zipper detail. This detail brings this shirt from a perfect 10 to an even more perfect 11!

There are three different versions currently available of this top, all of which are part of this sale. There’s the more traditional Ombre Cheetah print, acting as a fierce neutral that goes with anything, but there are also two less traditional color combos to choose from. Red Cheetah Dot is a pop that doesn’t stop, while Cheetah moves into the realm of black and white for a classy vibe.

We love these cheetah print tops because they’re super flattering, so trendy and perfect for dressing up or down. Yes, they’re a fun animal print, but tuck them into a pencil skirt, tie your hair up in a bun and slip on some low block heels or flats, and voila — you’ve just nailed office-chic. For a night out, trade the skirt for some high-waisted tulip shorts, slip on a pair of wedge booties and bring out the hoop earrings. Having more of a casual day? Jeans and sneakers are the way to go!

Macy’s Friends & Family Sale is only for a very limited time, so run, don’t walk to order at least one of these ever-popular tops for 30% off before it goes back to being full price!

