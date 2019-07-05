These Fan-Favorite Flats Are Seriously on Point (and on Sale!)





Summer been feeling a little . . . flat? There’s so much pressure to look chic and have fun, but trying to do both at once often results in disaster, AKA blisters on our feet, pain in our shins or just us, sitting in a messy pile of clothes and shoes on our bed, staying home because we have nothing to wear!

The Trotters Harlowes may literally be flats, but they’re about to take this summer up a good 5,000 notches, at least. Nothing to wear? Our Harlowe flat will lead the way. This shoe staple, currently up to 30% off, is a no-brainer as the base of any cute outfit. A no-painer, too, since it’s actually wildy comfortable!

See it: Get the Trotters Harlowe flat (originally $99.95) starting at just $70 at Zappos!

This pointed-toe flat has nearly 150 reviews and so many shoppers are buying a second pair as soon as they try on their first. Now that’s love at first sight! These flats are definitely “keepers” and so many are surprised by just how comfortable they are, especially considering the fact that they’re also “super cute.” Shoppers love how the “understated design” and “elegant silhouette” offer major versatility, while the “sleek and stylish” look attracts compliments every time. And every time means every season, because these shoes “easily transition” through the months, and even from being paired with pants, dresses or shorts!

These slip-on shoes have either a leather or textured micro-suede upper, depending on which color or design we choose. There are eight available, some in smooth, solid leather, some with an embossed diamond design and even some with a lizard design, which is huge for 2019! With multiple versions on sale, we may have to get a few for ourselves, too!

These slip-on Harlowe flats have soft lining inside that feel like a second skin. They also have nicely-cushioned footbeds, unlike so many other flats that take their name way too seriously. This cushioning offers enough comfort that we can wear these shoes all day long, whether we’re at work or meeting friends for a brunch-and-mall get-together!

The outsole of these shoes is super flexible, again, fighting back against the idea that flats have to equal totally flat and stiff feet. The inconspicuous tread, however, is super durable and won’t waver!

If we’re looking for a black flat, and we always need at least one, there are actually three different options. There’s the solid, smooth leather version, the textured Black Diamond version, and the patent suede lizard version, which has a gorgeous sheen to it!

Other options include Burgundy, which comes in the diamond pattern, Luggage, a tan neutral with both solid and diamond options and the lizard-patterned Navy and Taupe. How will you choose? Don’t ask Us, because we’re having trouble! Here’s a tip, though: All of the lizard versions are on sale right now!

Pair these shoes with a little black dress . . . or a long, colorful maxidress. Pair them with a jumpsuit . . . or a pantsuit. Pair them with denim shorts and a tee . . . or a skirt and blouse. Basically, pair these Harlowe flats with anything you want. They’ll go with everything, and they’re ready to go with us anywhere!

