



It’s a love-hate relationship when it comes to our heels. Everyone knows how great heels can be just by slipping into a pair. It adds some much-needed height along with a little bit of confidence and suddenly it’s as if we’ve achieved supermodel status. The sidewalks become our runways as we’re doing our best strut.

Want to know what we aren’t loving? How uncomfortable that same pair can be. We hate how our feet suddenly are aching in pain, which sometimes lasts longer than the time we spent in heels to begin with. So, what’s a heel lover to do here? Let’s all step outside of our comfort zones and into this comfy pair that showcases one of the hottest trends right now.

See it: Grab a pair of SODA Clip Women’s Casual Espadrilles Trim Flatform Studded Wedge with prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 4th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The SODA Clip Women’s Casual Espadrilles Trim Flatform Studded Wedge nails the flatform trend with a capital T. The flatform trend is just that — a hybrid between a platform heel and a flat. Similar to heels, flatforms are great when looking to add some height but they’ll do it in an extremely comfortable way. The shoe’s insole is completely flat, so it feels just like ordinary flat sandals.

Since this shoe has a 1.5-inch heel height, they won’t feel clunky or uncomfortable, either. We’ll be able to walk in these flatforms with ease with all-day support that won’t irritate any of those arches.

We’re swooning over how simple the silhouette of these sandals are. The jute-braided bottom is the subtle detailing that’s so perfectly on trend with the summer season.

As for comfort, the adjustable ankle strap is great when looking for a tighter fit on some days and a looser one on others. It’s also extremely beneficial for any first-time flatform wearer. No one will have to worry about slipping out of the shoe or falling over since this shoe will lock in feet safely and securely.

The ankle strap is paired to perfection with either a thicker front strap, two thick straps or a gladiator design, depending on which style and color we choose. If anyone is looking to step up their shoe game this season, the countless prints, patterns and designs these flatforms are available in will do the trick. There are dozens to choose from and can be worn anywhere.

Wear these flatforms to work with satin camis and cropped trousers, with a floral dress for date night and even on the weekend with a pair of jeans! These shoes are so beyond amazing that over 1,000 reviewers are loving them, too!

Across the board, so many reviewers loved how cute, comfy and chic these shoes are. So many shoppers called them their absolute favorite shoe ever. Reviewers loved how high quality the material looked and felt, too, especially at such a great price point.

When looking for a go-to summer sandal that’s trendy and comfy, these flatforms are it!

