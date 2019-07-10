Shoppers ‘Never Want to Take Off’ These On-Sale Madewell Sandals





Feeling like the only way your feet will make it through to the fall is in orthopedic sneakers? Sure, they’re comfortable, but they don’t really fit the carefree, cool-for-the-summer vibe we’re aiming to give off, especially during super hot, sunny days. We’d much prefer chic sandals, but will our feet survive?

In the Madewell Boardwalk Ankle Strap Sandals, our feet will feel like they can go on forever. These top-rated shoes prove that boardwalk strolls and even trips to the corner store don’t need to be followed up with bandages and an hour-long foot soak session in the bathtub. They’re seriously comfortable, and they’re seriously stylish! They’re also seriously on sale!

See it: Get the Madewell Boardwalk Ankle Strap Sandals (originally $60) for just $40 at Nordstrom!

Over 120 shoppers are “going to be living in these [sandals] all spring and summer.” One said they “never want to take them off” while others discussed how “soft and comfortable” they are. Numerous reviewers reported no rubbing, chafing or poking, even on first wear! “No blisters” after a full day of walking around, either! Shoppers are majorly impressed with these shoes, one saying they “tried on five different black sandals and this [pair] by far outshone them all.” Psst, there are four other colors too!

These open-toe sandals have a smooth leather upper and lining, keeping us feeling sophisticated even when paired with a swimsuit and unbuttoned denim shorts. There’s a strap across our toes, as well as an ankle strap with a 4-inch height. This ankle strap is adjustable with buckle hardware, so we can customize the fit, making these sandals feel like they were made specifically for us!

When we consider comfort in shoes, we also consider the need to feel comfortable on the inside. In other words, we don’t want to feel constantly afraid that we’re going to slip, trip and injure ourselves. That’s why we love the tread at the bottom of this shoe’s sole, made to keep us looking and feeling confident!

These shoes are currently available in five colors, all of which are 33% off right now. There’s True Black Leather, English Saddle Leather, a brown, Desert Camel, a dark tan, Natural Buff Leather, a lighter nude and Silver Leather, a metallic pop! Each shoe features a topstitching accent on the footbed, though the contrast of this detail is more prominent on some than others!

These sandals are so much more versatile than most flip flops or slides, for example. The sleek leather and ankle strap make sure of that! We can either wear them ultra-casually with cotton shorts and a cropped tank for a lazy day, or dress them up with a flowy summer dress, a matching clutch and a sparkly clip in our hair. We’ll obviously be wearing them to any barbecues, picnics and relaxing get-togethers with friends and family, too!

Ending today, Nordstrom cardmembers can earn extra rewards when they spend certain amounts. If members spend $150, they’ll receive $30 in rewards, if they spend $250, they’ll receive $60 in rewards and if they spend $400, they’ll receive $100 in rewards! Add these sandals to cart and you’ll be well on your way to so many more deals to come, but hurry! This offer ends soon!

