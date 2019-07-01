



Does anyone have a summer calendar full of parties, weddings, concerts and vacations? Got all of your outfits planned in your head? Great, but no worries if you don’t because you’ve come to the right place! Since every outing calls for a different outfit, we spend most of our time meticulously planning what we will wear to each event. But what about shoes? They’re often an afterthought.

Contrary to popular belief, we can get away with wearing the same pair of shoes with every dress, romper and jumpsuit for an entire season. They just have to be the right shoes. And obviously, since we’re going to be walking major miles in these shoes, they have to be comfortable. Say hello to the shoes you’ll be wearing to every upcoming event: these ultimate summer wedges, which are on sale right now!

See It: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Damita Platform Wedge Sandals (originally $99) now starting at $44 at Macy’s!

The MICHAEL Michael Kors Damita Platform Wedge Sandals are the no-frills wedges you envision in your head with every outfit. Unlike most clunky wedge sandals, these are lightweight, despite the nearly 3-3/4-inch heel. Thanks to a one-inch platform, these wedges feel more like a 2-3/4-inch heel while walking.

However, like most wedges, the Damita open-toe platform sandals have the classic jute espadrille detailing that screams summer and a fabric or leather upper (depending on which color we choose) that screams luxe. This simple and classic silhouette is glammed up thanks to a front metallic zipper detailing, which also happens to be how to take these shoes on and off. It’s just the right amount of hardware to add chicness.

Now, the best part: The color selection! There are six varieties of this shoe, which include the best of the best basics. The fabric upper colorways include a delicate pale pink hue called soft pink, a bright optic white, our BFF basic black and pale gold, which is a shade lighter than the lower jute. For the leather options, there’s luggage leather (a caramel tan brown) and bright white, which is lightly embossed with MK logos.

No matter which color we choose, these wedges can be worked into our wardrobes seamlessly. Pair the optic white hue with a bright dress or jumpsuit for a wedding to stand out. Have a concert, festival or outdoor event? Go for a boho chic look with the luggage brown option. Black is a great professional choice for an office or meeting. Vacation in style with pale gold or soft canvas pink! The pairings are as limitless as the outfit options for any occasion!

We saved the best part about these wedges for last. So many reviewers are obsessed that these shoes have almost a perfect five-star rating from nearly 700 reviewers! Shoppers said they were blown away that these shoes were so comfortable although they had such a high heel — even after long period of time wearing and walking in them. Several shoppers were so in love, they purchased them again in several colors. Running true to size, reviewers also said these wedges didn’t have their toes hanging off the edge like most open-toe wedge designs. It was all comfort and style!

Our favorite part? So many shoppers said that after wearing these shoes, compliments kept rolling in. Some even said their friends went out and purchased them, too! Nothing better than being a trendsetter!

