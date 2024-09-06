Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is an outfit ever truly complete without the perfect shoulder bag to tie the look together? We’re always shopping for the perfect bags that hold your essentials and don’t break the bank. While it can be fun to treat yourself to high-end brands like Michael Kors and Kate Spade here and there, we’ve found a $26 shoulder bag that’s just as good as designer purses. Enter: the FashionPuzzle Small Crescent Shoulder Bag.

Get the FashionPuzzle Small Crescent Shoulder Bag for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

The FashionPuzzle Small Crescent Shoulder Bag is made of faux leather and gold-tone hardware. The shoulder bag features an adjustable shoulder strap, two pockets and a zipper. It also measures 9 inches by 2.5 inches by 5 inches. The shoulder bag is the perfect size to store your phone, lipstick, hand sanitizer and more. Even more? The shoulder bag comes in 22 colors so you can find one that matches your wardrobe.

The FashionPuzzle Small Crescent Shoulder Bag has over 500 five-star reviews. A five-star shopper shared that this is their “all time favorite bag.” They continued: “The zippers are smooth and the strap is adjustable.” Another customer noted that this shoulder bag looks “nice on the outside and feels luxury” every time they wear it in public. They also mentioned that the inside of the shoulder bag features “basic lining” and it’s “sturdy.” A final shopper raved that they “get compliments all the time” when wearing the shoulder bag. They continued: “The strap is a perfect length for my shoulder. It has two inside pockets, one is a zipper and the other is simply open, with no way to close. ”

