Our Favorite Fall Bootie for Flawless Everyday Style Is Now Under $100

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, we don’t have to be shy about our excitement over our fall wardrobe anymore. Bring on the sweater weather — and don’t forget the scarves and s’mores that come along with it. Our No. 1 priority heading into the season? New booties, of course!

No autumn ensemble is complete without a new pair of booties. Whether we’re slipping into a pair of skinny jeans or pulling on tights for the first time in months to wear under a flannel skirt and cardigan, we’re reaching for the same pair of booties over and over again for styling success — specifically this pair, which just so happens to be on sale!

See it: Get the Rockport Carly Bootie (originally $110) starting at just $90 at Zappos!

Shoppers aren’t only in love with the look of the Carly Bootie, but the feel as well. One actually said they “feel like comfy slippers” — but they certainly don’t look like them! Numerous others commented on how they “fit very comfortably right out of the box” and that they can “wear them all day without discomfort,” even labeling the footbed as “sublime!”

This Rockport bootie has a smooth, high-quality leather upper with a round toe. So far, so good, right? This bootie isn’t just about being “good,” though. It’s about being the best, hence why it’s our favorite. That’s why it also features super-unique details like an embossed trim on the front side of the shoe collar. This trim adds a boho vibe to this bootie that absolutely nails everything we love about fall fashion!

Another design element we want to point out is how it zips. There’s a medial side zipper for easy on and off as well as a decorative lateral zipper for elevated style. Each zipper also features a leather tassel hanging down that will sway as we turn the world into our catwalk!

Finishing off the outside details is the 1 ¼-inch block heel, adding height without adding the possibility of twisted ankles. This heel is accompanied by a textured rubber outsole that will keep us from slipping on slick fallen leaves while still aiding us in stepping on those satisfyingly crunchy ones!

On the inside of this shoe is a soft and breathable lining, as well as a lightly cushioned footbed and an interior cushion pod. This boot is definitely a standout, but not solely for special occasions. Wearing it is the easiest and comfiest way to stun every single day!

The Carly Bootie is currently available in two colors, both of which are now under $100. The black pair is a timeless classic that we’ll wear forever, but we’re definitely adding the tan pair to our cart too. It’s the perfect shade for fall outfits, complementing the changing trees along with the apple cider doughnuts in our hands!

Rockport has been merging “the comfort of athletic shoes with the smart, sophisticated look of dress and casual styles” for decades now, and there’s no better example of this than the Carly Bootie. They’re cozy, they’re sleek and they’re worthy of every last compliment we’ll receive while wearing them. That’s why we’re keeping them on our feet 24/7 until further notice. Does that include wearing them to bed? Of course! Our pajamas have never looked so chic!

