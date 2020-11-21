Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is all about ultra-warm, plush and cushy clothes, right? Sure, but as true as this may be, there are also a handful of transitional pieces that belong in your closet year-round. They may not get everyday use, but they will certainly serve as stylish secret weapons whenever you need the foundation of a seasonally-appropriate outfit!

Whether it’s a well-fitting pair of denim or the “perfect” white tee, each one of these basics is an absolute must-have in your closet all year long. We love how versatile they are and how they can be worn anywhere, any place and even any time. What’s our biggest must-have? Right, we would say a pair of black booties — and this pair is on sale for Black Friday!

See it: Grab the BP. Lex Bootie (originally $90) for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This BP. bootie is, hands down, the most ideal addition to any and every wardrobe for this season — and many more to come. It will easily pair with anything in your closet, from jeans and a tee to a slinky dress or a sparkly jumpsuit! We love how easily this heeled bootie elevates every single look in seconds.

When it comes to comfort, this bootie has it going on. It’s not all about looks! It has elastic gores at the sides, plus a leather lining. The block heel is easy to walk on too. Reviewers say they would “buy them all over again.” Good thing it comes in multiple colors. Check them all out and don’t miss out on this deal!

See it: Grab the BP. Lex Bootie (originally $90) for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Not your style? Check out additional Frye items and more boots at Nordstrom! Check out the rest of the women’s sale section too!

