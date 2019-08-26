Relieve Back Pain With These Doctor-Designed Insoles — Now $25 Off





We spend so much time on our feet. With jam-packed days and grueling schedules, it’s impossible to slow down, let alone find some time to sit down, and our feet are the first to suffer. Now, that’s not to say we don’t try to take care of them. We always make sure to toss a pair of low flats or comfy sneakers into our totes, but it’s more of a temporary solution than a long-term plan.

It’s inevitable that at some point, we’ll be stepping out of our comfortable shoes and back into those uncomfortable pairs. So what’s a shoe lover to do? If asking Us? Reach for this sole-saving solution that can restore comfort in a matter of seconds.

See it: Grab a pair of the DoctorInsole FitStep Women’s FitStep Orthotic Insole for $100 and use promo code SHOPWITHUS at checkout to receive $25 off your order at DoctorInsole!

The DoctorInsole FitStep Women’s FitStep Orthotic Insole is a complete gamechanger. One reviewer loved how these insoles made their “feet feel so comfortable” while another reviewer claims it had such a “positive impact” on their life. They’re not alone either because it was nothing but one positive review after another.

This Orthotic insole was designed to provide all wearers with comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who engages regularly in any high-impact activity and is looking for maximum control as well as additional comfort. Is anyone confused about what activities specifically this will work for? No problem. Go ahead and think of those HIIT classes or early morning jogs. Have anyone’s feet ever been even the slightest bit uncomfortable? Of course, they have and that’s why we’re loving these insoles, too. We can finally wave goodbye to those days! But how?

Start by slipping these insoles into any sneakers, cycling shoes or running shoes in our closet. They will offer optimal stability and help to relieve any foot fatigue, heel or arch pain as well as any stress located on our ankles, knees and legs.

See it: Grab a pair of the DoctorInsole FitStep Women’s FitStep Orthotic Insole for $100 and use promo code SHOPWITHUS at checkout to receive $25 off your order at DoctorInsole!

Let’s turn our attention to the strategic design. It starts with a Polypropylene shell that’s layered with memory foam that provides a custom-like fit. It’s comfortable and supportive all wrapped in one, providing a pillow-like feel with each and every step we take. The best part? It’s paired to perfection with a shock-absorbing top cover to provide forefoot and rear foot corrective comfort. Lastly, there’s a synthetic black suede bottom for lasting protection and to prevent slippage.

One reviewer loves how it provided comfort to their “arthritis” while another loved how their feet “no longer burned” during their daily run. Another reviewer loved how “high-quality” this insole was and how it helped to “alleviate discomfort from plantar fasciitis” and provided “great arch support.” Other shoppers said by just adding these insoles to their shoes, they had much less back pain, too!

So many reviewers seemed to agree and “felt almost an immediate difference” from the start. DoctorInsole says these orthotic insoles do have a “break-in” period but a very short one. They will immediately take an impression of your foot, and within a day or two, they will contour to your feet, which is why so many are obsessed with these comfy insoles!

See it: Grab a pair of the DoctorInsole FitStep Women’s FitStep Orthotic Insole for $100 and use promo code SHOPWITHUS at checkout to receive $25 off your order at DoctorInsole!

Not your style? Check out additional women’s insoles also available at DoctorInsole here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!