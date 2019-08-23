Nearly 1,000 Zappos Shoppers Say These Are the Best Sneakers for Comfort





By now, we’re used to living our lives in the fast lane. We’re always on-the-go! From jam-packed schedules to last-minute engagements, we’re immune to every curveball thrown our way. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about our shoes.

Does anyone else find that your shoes are slowing you down and can’t keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle? We figured, as much and that’s why we’re here to help. This sneaker is perfect for anyone living their life on-the-go or looking to go for a run.

See it: Grab a pair of the Brooks Ghost 11 Sneakers (originally $120) now with prices starting at just $100, available at Zappos!

According to reviewers, the Brooks Ghost 11 Sneakers are the “most comfortable pair” they’ve ever owned. One reviewer claims this sneaker was their “new favorite” while another said it was “everything they’ve ever needed.” With so many others similarly echoing one another, it’s not hard to see why this sneaker received a five-star rating.

This sneaker has it all! Its lightweight construction features an engineered mesh upper that provides breathability and stretch. It’s perfect for anyone who’s dealing with sweaty morning commutes or working up a sweat during an afternoon jog. The mesh-like material works as a vent that can help to air our feet out.

When stepping into this sneaker, what’s the first thing everyone will notice? It’s comfortable, but how exactly is it so comfortable? The insole is stacked with a high energizing cushioning that’s pillow-like, so with each and every step or stride, wearers will receive constant and consistent comfort. Reviewers loved how much “support and comfort” they got when wearing this pair. It didn’t matter if they were walking down the street or running three miles, it was equally as comfortable either way.

Another reviewer claims this pair “fit like a dream” and even went as far as to say it was the ideal running shoe. Sure, this sneaker is extremely functional but it also packs a punch in the style department. According to another reviewer, it’s “fun and funky” and we can thank the wide range of colors for that!

We’re major fans of all six of the sensational shades up for grabs, and it’s insanely difficult to pick just one pair as a favorite. The black/ebony will seamlessly pair with any leggings and T-shirts just as easily as the white/pink/black version will too! Plus, they will also work with any T-shirt and jeans when we’re running errands on the weekend as well.

But why should we stop there? This sneaker is small enough to throw into any duffle, tote or work bag when we’re on-the-go! It can easily work in any time of need and relieve our feet in seconds. Whether we’re the reviewer dealing with “continual plantar fasciitis” or just looking for a shoe to fit our fast-paced lifestyle, these sneakers are the perfect pair (and they’re one sale too!).

