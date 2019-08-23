This Top-Rated Comfy Sneaker Is on Sale at Zappos for Under $35!





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sneakers are an absolute must-have in everyone’s wardrobes! Whether we’re dressing them up with our favorite sundress or dressing them down with a T-shirt and jeans or leggings, the right pair can be so endlessly versatile. Of course, the key phrase here is the “right pair.” See, with so many styles on the market to select from, it’s easy to pick up the wrong pair, which is the last thing anyone wants!

But we’re here to help. Let’s go ahead and kick all of those other pairs to the curb, and step into this perfect pair. According to so many reviewers, this top-rated sneaker feels comfortable from day one.

See it: Grab a pair of the Saucony Originals Bullet Sneakers (originally $55) with prices now starting at just $31, available at Zappos!

Has anyone ever noticed how it usually takes a while to break in any new pair of sneakers? That breaking-in period is as uncomfortable as ever and can even make us regret our purchase in the first place. That’s why so many shoppers loved this pair since they require virtually no breaking in for maximum comfort.

According to so many reviewers, the Saucony Originals Bullet Sneakers were “comfortable right out of the box.” That means the one and only problem we usually have with sneakers is eliminated here.

These sneakers feature a low-profile design that was brought out from the Saucony brand’s archives. It’s the ultimate blast from the past, giving this sneaker a very old school, retro feel, which is perfectly on-trend right now. Now, we use the term “old school” loosely here, as it’s also been updated a bit too. The nylon upper consists of a suede overlay and reviewers claim it to be super chic.

See it: Grab a pair of the Saucony Originals Bullet Sneakers (originally $55) with prices now starting at just $31, available at Zappos!

With over 1,000 reviews, so many shoppers said this pair isn’t just chic, it’s comfortable too! One reviewer said they’d been searching for a great sneaker for Crossfit and was more than pleased when they found it in this shoe. Another reviewer loved how cost-effective this pair was, perfect for “minimalist runners” that didn’t “want to spend hundreds of dollars” on a higher-end brand. Instead, this pair didn’t just compete with them, it exceeded expectations, too!

Saucony factored in comfort with every shoe thanks to an EVA midsole that feels like a pillow. It’s hard to think of anything better than that, but when we factor in all eight available shades, it’s impossible to beat.

It’s hard to choose a favorite but we love the black and silver version, which will pair great with our favorite minidress! No matter which color we choose, these sneakers will easily store in a duffle bag, making them perfect when we’re in a rush or on-the-go! When heading to the gym, these shoes will look sensational with any leggings and sports bra, and even with a moto jacket thrown on top when we’re not working out!

Whether running, walking or just looking for a stylish sneaker, these are the shoes to do it!

See it: Grab a pair of the Saucony Originals Bullet Sneakers (originally $55) with prices now starting at just $31, available at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out additional Saucony Originals items, more sneakers and women’s sale also available at Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!