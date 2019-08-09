



Maxidresses are the secret behind every great wardrobe. A maxidress is fluid and flowy and hits our body in all the best ways. It’s such a versatile silhouette and drapes beautifully on all bodies. Maxidresses are truly one-of-a-kind and in a league of their own.

Which of course, makes maxidresses the obvious choice for Us! Whether we’re heading to work or out of town for a weekend getaway, this easy-to-wear dress is just that: Easy. Yet, with so many patterns and prints on the market, we understand how shopping for one can get tough. Which is why we’re here to help! This dress is every fashionista’s secret weapon to successful summer dressing!

See it: Grab the Leith Maxi Wrap Dress (originally $75) for just $45 at Nordstrom while all sizes are still in stock!

Whenever we’re in the market for a new maxidress, we generally find ourselves gravitating towards a solid base or neutral tone. But chances are, so does everyone else. We’re built to believe there is nothing more versatile than a black or blue dress, and for the most part, it’s true. The key phrase here? “The most part.” When we saw this untraditional dress, we knew it was the exception to that statement.

The Leith Maxi Wrap Dress is a complete game-changer.

This dress is available in not one but two completely different colorways. First, there’s the “blue savvy summer stripe,” and it’s exactly what anyone would think after hearing its name: perfect. All of the vertical multi-colored summery stripes are ultra-flattering. The vertical stripes add height and make our legs look miles long! All of the colors are captivating — the only thing that’s even more captivating? The other version.

The second option is the “teal breeze inked iris,” which features a baby blue base that’s as crystal clear as the ocean. The print has large, oversized white flowers throughout, with hints of magenta all over.

While the first piece was perfect for anyone looking for a patterned piece, this one is great for anyone looking for a printed one too. And the best part is? Both feature the same relaxed silhouette!

See it: Grab the Leith Maxi Wrap Dress (originally $75) for just $45, available at Nordstrom!

This airy maxidress highlights a dipped neckline that’s great for anyone who’s looking to show a peek of skin. It’ll easily make any necklace pop.

Since we’re already speaking about how the neckline accentuates our best features, now is a perfect opportunity to mention how great the waist is at doing that. The tie cinches in at the waist without feeling constricting. The absolute best part about this? Whether we’re dressing it down with our favorite denim jacket and sandals or dressing it up with a moto jacket and block heels, this lightweight fabric will have Us looking cool and feeling it too!

But let’s be clear here: we’re not the only ones loving this look! So many reviewers cannot get over how fabulous it is. One reviewer said it was even better in person, while another one said it was her favorite go-to piece. This dress is the secret weapon that everyone doesn’t want, but needs, to successfully dress all season long!

See it: Grab the Leith Maxi Wrap Dress (originally $75) with prices now starting at just $45, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Leith pieces, more dresses and other sale finds also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!