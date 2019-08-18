



Think we have to spend a hundred bucks or more to find a good pair of jeans? Denim that not only fits us correctly, but flatters us flawlessly is a rarity in this world, and it can be hard to find a pair that does both and is actually affordable. Hard, but not impossible. If you’re reading this, surprise, because we found that pair!

When we find a pair of jeans listed as a number one bestseller with thousands of reviews from a name brand we love, we expect dollar signs on top of dollar signs. That’s not the case here, though. This pair starts under $25, and that’s not a joke. We would never joke about a deal this good!

See it: Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

Over 2,000 shoppers are ditching every other pair of jeans they own so they can fill up their wardrobe with these Levi’s skinnies, and they’re telling us to do the same. They’re calling these jeans a miracle, proclaiming them to be the only pair that truly gets denim right, with a lifting effect to boot!

They say these jeans not only look amazing from front to back, but are also amazingly comfy, and shoppers even prefer them over their yoga pants! It comes as no shock that so many reviewers are also stunned by the price, calling these jeans better than other pairs they’ve spent four times as much on!

These jeans have a super stretchy, skinny fit that “lasts from day to night” without any sagging. They may have a vintage look and feel, with fashionable fading and whiskering, but the fit will be like new every single time we slip these jeans on, which will be quite often!

See it: Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

These jeans do more than just compliment our figure though — they accentuate our figure too, contouring our body and enhancing our shape! The cotton-blend fabric gently hugs to our legs while the shaping panel at the mid-rise waistband sculpts our stomach for a forever-flexed look even when we’re lazing it up!

These jeans are pull-on style, so we’ll have no buttons to button and no zippers to pull up (or, worse, forget to pull up). They still appear to have a fly, though, so no one will suspect a thing!

These jeans are currently available in four colors, though one shade, Standout, is almost totally gone. Not to worry, though. If we’re looking for an equally amazing mid-wash jean, we’ll love the Harmony pair! Into darker blues? Check out Immaculate! Need a pair of black jeans to go with those blue ones? No problem! Just check out the slick Noir pair!

We may not have expected our favorite jeans to come from Amazon, but we wouldn’t want it any other way or at any other price, so let’s get adding to that cart!

See it: Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Levi Strauss & Co. here and other jeans available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!