Whether you enjoyed watching the antics of New York Fashion Week from afar, or you were privileged enough to attend them yourself, it’s no secret that celebs and runway models looked simply perfect. Almost airbrushed. Everything from their outfits and makeup to their walks and hairstyles were on point — the latter thanks to celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez!

He shared some of his secrets for instantly thicker, fuller-looking hair and when we tell you it’s simple, we mean it’s simple. All it takes is this touch-up formula from Ulta designed to mask thinning hair, fill in spots and correct the hairline. It can even be used to fill in brows, touch up roots or give the appearance of thicker hair — 1.5 times thicker-looking hair, to be exact!

The three-in-one applicator makes it failproof, allowing you to fill, build and blend with a single tool. The doe foot tip at the end of the wand dispenses the product on patchy spots while the spoolie wand builds it into your hairline. Ending with the blending sponge is a surefire way to have a natural-looking finish that’s precise, smooth and full! It’s simple to use on the go, ie. when you’re running from show to show or appointment to appointment. The applicator makes it mess-free!

“Toppik has empowered millions of users to date, providing the confidence associated with a fuller head of hair, and this product makes a quick hair transformation more accessible than ever,” Cesar says. “When using a product like Toppik’s Fill-Me-In, you have the opportunity to be your own stylist, anytime and anywhere.”

There are four different shades to choose from, so whether you have jet-black hair or blonde hair, you can seamlessly craft a natural-looking hairline. The formula itself contains keratin protein fibers and argan oil, so it supports overall scalp health, too! And since it’s made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates and talc, you can feel good about incorporating it into your routine.

Whether you’re looking to perfect your hairline, conceal thinning, touch up roots, add fullness or cover sparse areas, you can count on this formula to last all day long and provide the confidence boost of perfect hair — instantly. It’s creamy, dreamy only $25! We’ll take a simple, instantaneous touch-up any day of the week, especially if it’ll give Us a glow like our favorite celebs.

