Raise your hand if you love wearing dresses on date nights. Is your hand still raised? Then welcome to the club. We absolutely adore getting glammed up for romantic nights out. Whether it’s fun-filled festivities like going to a carnival or grabbing quick drinks or more dressy occasions that require heels, tons of dresses on Amazon and Walmart fit the bill.
Now that summer is in full swing, it’s an ideal time to rock flattering, luxe-looking date night dresses without breaking the bank. To gear up for your next date night, we’ve rounded up flirty floral summer date night dresses that will make you feel confident and make your partner swoon. Happy shopping!
Casual Summer Date Night Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Are you grabbing a quick bite to eat? Perhaps you’re going to an art gallery. Flowy boho dresses, like this mini are perfect options for fun, but laid-back date nights.
- Blencot Milk Maid Dress — originally $36, now just $28!
- Levaca Paisley Midi Dress — just $43!
- Anrabess T-shirt Dress — originally $53, now just $35!
- Longyuan Sleeveless Tank Dresses — originally $40, now just $29!
- Fantaslook Ruffle Sleeve Midi— $26!
Dressy Summer Date Night Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: All it took is one look for Us to fall head-over-heels for this dress. The colorful floral print is so dreamy and it has a stretchy, curve-hugging material that makes everyone look good!
- Btfbm Sleeveless Halter Neck Mini Dress — originally $48, now just $44!
- Dokotoo Chiffon Maxi Dress — just $33!
- Fashionme Satin Midi Dress — originally $59, now just $47!
- xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress — originally $40, now just $24!
- Abingoo Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress — just $29!
Versatile Summer Date Night Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t know where you’re headed for date night? Pull out this versatile dress. It’s midi-length so you’ll feel comfortable during activities like bowling or go-kart driving, but dressy enough that you can wear it to a nice restaurant!
- Jxxiatang Floral Print Shirt Dress — originally $21, now just $16!
- Yming Shirt Dress — just $27!
- Hotouch Cuffed Sleeve Collared Shirt Dress — just $30!
- Cupshe 3/4 Sleeve Mini Dress — just $38!
- Wodstyle A-Line Mini Dress — just $12!