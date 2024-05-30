Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe it? After all of the excitement and fashion prep, Memorial Day weekend has come and gone. That means we’ve unofficially kicked off the beginning of summer 2024. The weather is warming up, and the last thing any of Us wants to do is get caught wearing thick pants that make you work up a sweat, or even worse, leave behind embarrassing stains. Thankfully, Amazon has a surplus of flowy and airy summer pants that keep you cool, and make your curves look great at the same time. Love that for Us!

Related: 19 Hamptons-Style Summer Pieces No One Will Know You Got at Amazon There is no better feeling than the satisfaction of knowing that someone thought my affordable outfit was actually expensive. I want to bottle the look of shock on strangers’ faces when they find out I scored my latest purchase from Amazon instead of Net-a-Porter. It’s the ultimate compliment! I pride myself on having refined taste […]

We’re so excited to pack away heavy sweatpants and trousers in favor of lightweight fabrics. They hug curves and slim legs. Plus, they are airy enough to let the summer breeze blow through. You won’t get too hot while you’re wearing them, which is a major plus. From flowy bottoms that fall to the ground to cropped styles with unique accents, there are so many summer pants that serve double duty. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Cropped Summer Pants

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Are you a fan of dramatic accents? You’ll love this flowy Palazzo-style capris. Not only are they lightweight and comfy, but they have the cutest slits that put a unique spin on the popular trend — just $32!

2. Cuff It: You’ll feel like falling in love — just like the Beyoncé song says — with these linen-like tapered trousers. They have a thick elastic waistband and a cuffed hem that stops right at the ankle — just $28!

3. Buttoned Up: It’s all about the accents when it comes to these high-waist capris. Along with a drawstring detail, these trousers have a unique trio of buttons down the hemline — just $20!

4. Lantern Flow: These lantern-style pants have a similar button detail down the hemline, but they come in an assortment of fun colors, including a vibrant orange shade — just $20!

5. Loungin’: These butter-soft yoga pants are perfect for transitioning into different poses one day and running errands the next — just $26!

6. Boss Babe: We can’t mention cropped pants and forget about harem-style trousers. These baggy pants have a unique stitch down the middle of each pant leg making them look more polished than traditional finds — originally $26, now just $23!

Full-Length Summer Pants

7. Quilted Slits: Make a statement in these flowy trousers. They feature a unique quilted design, a tassel-style drawstring and side slits to showcase a little skin — just $29!

8. Must-Have: No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of linen trousers. The elastic, smocked waistband on this warm-weather essential provides tummy control — just $36!

9. Office Slay: Bring your love for summer style into the office, courtesy of these high-waist trousers! They feature a classic paper bag waistline with an adjustable belt that’s perfect for cinching your waist — originally $37, now just $28!

10. Vacay Vibes: Whether you’re relaxing under a palm tree or strolling around a busy city, you’ll spread vacation vibes everywhere you go in these colorful floral print pants — just $30!

11. Go With the Flow: These all-black pants are so versatile that you can dress them up or down to your liking — just $30!

12. Perfect Pockets: We can’t tell if we love this cute floral print design on these pants or the fact that they come with functional pockets more — just $33!

13. Trippy Trousers: If you love vibrant prints, you’ll want to take a look at these striped trousers. They fit like a glove and give the peach a subtle lift — just $26!

14. Blue Hues: Put your love for the color blue on full display in this two-toned floral print style — just $34!

15. Elastic Buttons: A stretchy smocked waistband is one of the many things we adore about these black trousers. The fact that they have a dual-sided button detail makes Us love them more — just $12!

16. Comfy Cutie: Put comfort first in these high-waist trousers. They’re made of a stretchy fabric that makes them fit so nicely and accentuate curves — just $27!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Tried ‘N True: These linen trousers are a summertime staple. They’re lightweight and flowy. Best of all? They come with an adjustable drawstring — just $35!