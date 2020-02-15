Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s just something about horse racing and equestrian events that’s so glamorous. Whether you’re a spectator sipping champagne or a jockey, one thing is for sure — all of the outfits around are bound to be on point.

In an effort to capture the sheer sophistication of the races, Franco Sarto has created a pair of equestrian-inspired boots. These shoes are truly elegant and can class up even the plainest pair of jeans or leggings!

Get the Franco Sarto Haylie boots (originally $199) on sale for prices starting at just $70, available at Zappos!

These stylish shoes are made in a traditional riding boot style that you typically see on those who actually ride horses. They reach up to the knee and have rounded tops which is in tune with the aesthetic that they’re meant to channel. There’s a buckle strap detail that’s wrapped around the ankle, which is the perfect added design touch. The strap is adjustable, so you can keep it as tight or as loose as you’d like.

These Franco Sarto boots have a rounded, slightly pointed toe and a small block heel that measures precisely 1-inch in height. They’re made from beautiful imported leather that comes in three different colors — chic black, dark brown and a lighter cognac brown. The two brown hues have a slightly distressed feel to them, and we love that vintage vibe.

Get the Franco Sarto Haylie boots (originally $199) on sale for prices starting at just $70, available at Zappos!

You can easily throw these boots on or take them off with the full-length zipper that you’ll find on the inside of the ankle. These Haylie boots are lined with a smooth and comfortable fabric, and have a lightly padded footbed to make them great for all-day wear. You can also choose from two different width sizes as well to get the most optimal fit for you.

There’s no way around it — you’re going to feel incredibly sophisticated when you sport these boots. Whether you team them with jeans or a flirty dress, they bring a unique and elevated approach to footwear. Tons of shoppers are beyond satisfied with their decision to pick up the Franco Sarto Haylie boots, and we’re sure that you’ll be just as thrilled when they arrive!

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Haylie boots (originally $199) on sale for prices starting at just $70, available at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Franco Sarto and shop all of the boots and booties available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!