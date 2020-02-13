Presidents’ Day is around the corner, and if you’re lucky enough to get a long weekend to observe the holiday, think of it as an ideal time to get some shopping done! Not only can you take advantage of the extra hours you have on your hands, but there are plenty of amazing deals that are too good to sleep on!

The steals are especially serious at Wayfair, where you can snag up to 65% off some of their bestselling mattresses! Buying a mattress online might seem a bit scary, but with the thousands of positive reviews on these products, we can all purchase with confidence. Plus, every mattress from Wayfair comes with a 100-night free trial. If you don’t love your new bed in this timeframe, then you can contact Wayfair’s mattress experts and either get a refund or exchange your purchase. If you choose a new mattress that’s more expensive, you’ll only be charged the difference. It’s that simple, people!

Check out all of the mattresses on sale and shop the entire Presidents’ Day Blowout Sale at Wayfair here!

There are so many different options to choose from. You can go for a memory foam version, a regular spring version or a hybrid one that mixes different materials. Memory foam is major because it’s a very durable material, so you can expect these mattresses to last longer than most others. They’re also great at providing support while helping the body relieve pressure. They’ve definitely seen a recent spike in popularity, and that’s for good reason!

But a standard innerspring mattress is also an incredible pick. They’re more breathable because of their coil structure, and a lot bouncier than a memory foam mattress — which is a feel some people prefer. You can also find innerspring mattresses made from a wider variety of materials. You can even find a combination of both types of mattresses out there to get the best qualities of each. Check out five of the highest-rated Wayfair mattresses below and get to shopping for serious discounts right now!

This One With Nearly 3,000 Reviews

Get the Ortiz 8″ Plush Memory Foam Mattress for prices starting at just $159 at Wayfair — now through February 24, 2020!

This One With Over 1,500 Reviews

Get the Wayfair Sleep 10″ Plush Innerspring Mattress for prices starting at just $197 at Wayfair — now through February 24, 2020!

This One With Over 25,000 Reviews (Seriously!)

Get the Wayfair Sleep 10″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress for prices starting at just $166 at Wayfair — now through February 24, 2020!

This One With Nearly 2,000 Reviews

Get the Alwyn Home 14″ Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress for prices starting at just $306 at Wayfair — now through February 24, 2020!

This One With Nearly 8,000 Reviews

Get the Wayfair Sleep 12″ Medium Hybrid Mattress for prices starting at just $231 at Wayfair — now through February 24, 2020!

