



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We like to think we’re better at walking in heels than we actually are. The art of it comes naturally to some and takes years of training for others. We’d definitely say we fall more into the latter category, even though we pretend we’re in the former. We don’t feel too upset by it, though. How can we when so many pairs of heels are designed without any consideration for actual wearability? They’re all about the looks!

Now, don’t misunderstand Us. We’re not wearing a shoe unless it’s cute. But we’re also not going to wear a shoe unless we can comfortably walk in it. Thus is the reason for our endless struggle with buying heels, and we’re sure most others can relate. That’s why we wanted to share some exciting news: We found a heel that’s perfect in every way! It’s chic, it’s comfy, it’s designer… and it’s on sale! In multiple colors!

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Davey heel (originally up to $109) starting at just $59 at Zappos!

It’s no surprise that these Franco Sarto Davey heels are also top-rated fan favorites with over 80 stellar reviews. Shoppers say they “simply adore them” and love that they “didn’t have to compromise on style” to find a pair of heels they could actually wear. One who thought they couldn’t “do a high heel” is now “blown away by the comfort and style” of this pair, while another called them “by far the most comfortable heels [they] have ever bought”!

“Finally, a shoe that fits human feet,” one shopper playfully (yet seriously) celebrated, while others celebrated the fashion-forward design, noting that “the beautiful detailing screams high end”! Let’s get into some of those details, shall we?

This sophisticated shoe has a combination suede and leather upper, though a couple of versions also play with camel hair and patent leather. It features dual straps, one at the ankle and one crossing the top of the foot, both of which have subtle elastic gores at the ends to allow for stretch and therefore a better and more comfortable fit!

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Davey heel (originally up to $109) starting at just $59 at Zappos!

This Italian heel has a back zip closure for easy on and off and a pointed, closed toe. On the inside, we’ll feel a soft lining and a padded footbed, because these shoes are for wearing, not just looking at! This means we won’t have to stress about how we’re going to make it through a four-plus hour wedding, for example. No more gluing ourselves to the first chair we see — the dance floor needs us!

We may not even realize it at first, but the heel on this Davey shoe is a kitten heel. It’s 2 ½ inches high, so it’s not too short, but not high enough to send us toppling over and twisting our ankle. This height is also perfect for pairing with both formalwear and more casual looks, such as skinny jeans and a silky top!

This heel is available in five colors, starting at 40% off. Whether we’re looking for a black, a neutral, a blue or even a leopard-print look, there’s a Davey for us, and if it feels like fate, it’s probably because it is. How else could we describe a situation where such a beautiful shoe starts under $60?

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Davey heel (originally up to $109) starting at just $59 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Franco Sarto here and other heels on sale at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!