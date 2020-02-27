The Search for Spring Flats Is Over Thanks to These Franco Sarto Beauties

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Springtime means it’s time to break out the flats. We can finally let our feet breathe and take a break from clunky winter boots. Although there’s still a chill in the air, seize the moment and kickstart the search for fresh footwear to add to your closet. After all, there’s nothing better than taking on a new season in style!

Don’t have the free time to spare? Fear not — this mission won’t last long. In fact, the hunt for the best new flats is over — because these Franco Sarto shoes are serious stunners. Better yet, they’re miraculously on sale right now for up to 55% off!

Get the Franco Sarto GRAYDON by SARTO (originally $99) on sale for prices starting at just $45, available from Zappos!

These pointed toe flats are both easy to wear and totally elegant. They have a slight heel that falls forward and measures just an inch in height. It’s the perfect added boost if you feel like higher heels are unnecessary, or if you just want to give your feet a well-deserved break!

The front of the foot is half-covered, and a sling wraps around the back of the ankle to keep the shoe secure. Their slip-on design makes getting ready a breeze. Each pair is made from either a suede leather material or a faux patent leather. There are three different colors to take your pick from: black, maroon and a leopard print. As an added bonus, the inside of the shoe is smooth as can be for comfortable wear.

There’s something about pointed toe shoes that’s so elegant. It might be the sharpness — or it could be how the exaggerated silhouette just feels more fashionable. Compared to the sweet nature of rounded toe shoes, pointed toes naturally look edgier and have the capacity to truly elevate our looks.

We’re not surprised to hear that one happy shopper has called these Franco Sarto flats their “new favorite shoes.” They are incredibly versatile — seriously, these will look good with virtually anything. Teaming with denim would be a dream, whether you’re rocking a skinny leg or a pair of bell-bottoms. They can also be showcased with a wide variety of skirts or dresses. Be it a midi, maxi or mini length, the shape of these shoes will still shine and complement your outfit. They’re casual enough for daytime wear but stylish enough for evening events too. We honestly can’t believe that we can score these flats on sale — just in time for the new season!

