This North Face Parka Is 40% Off at Macy’s for a Limited Time — Act Fast

Sale stress is real! Sometimes they happen for such a limited amount of time that there’s no room for hesitation. The price is right and the deal needs to be jumped on — but we obviously don’t want to wake up the next day with a nasty case of buyer’s remorse.

To help you out, we like to highlight all of the best sales so you don’t even have to think twice. Shop With Us knows a good deal when we see one — like this 40% off parka from The North Face that’s truly a winner!

Get the The North Face Women’s Gotham Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Parka Coat (originally $230) on sale for just $130 at Macy’s — limited time only!

As the name suggests, The North Face Women’s Gotham Parka is made for stylish city slickers. The sheen on both color options gives it a chic and elevated look. You can pick it up in a light blue or a sleek black. Both come with the same faux-fur trim detailing on the hood, which is removable if you want to change up your aesthetic. You can take off just the trim or the whole hood itself! But don’t fear harsh temperatures — the standup collar offers your neck all the warmth that it needs.

This parka coat is a mid-length piece that hits just past the hips. There’s a hidden elastic waistband that allows an otherwise boxy design to have shape. There are two front-zip pockets by the waist for extra security, as well as an interior zip pocket on one side near the chest area. This coat has long sleeves with elastic cuffs that help keep cold air at bay.

Get the The North Face Women’s Gotham Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Parka Coat (originally $230) on sale for just $130 at Macy’s — limited time only!

This puffy coat is filled with down — which many of you probably know is a complete game-changer in the outerwear world. Shoppers say that you should order your true size for the perfect fit, but every person’s figure and taste is different. If you like a little extra room in your coats so that you can layer up underneath, you might want to order a size up. If a fitted look is more your vibe, then you should be all set with your usual size!

Get your hands on this North Face jacket now before time runs out. We’re confident that these jackets won’t be on shelves for long — especially not at this price!

See it: Get the The North Face Women’s Gotham Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Parka Coat (originally $230) on sale for just $130 at Macy’s — limited time only!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from The North Face and shop all of the latest sales and deals available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!